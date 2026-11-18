This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m a junior at Wake Forest and have followed the path set by the majority of juniors at Wake by studying abroad during my fall semester. I’m abroad in Sydney, Australia, and absolutely love it here. I’m obsessed with everything, from the top-notch coffee to the healthy/outdoor culture and the ability to go on beautiful walks by the beach. However, as my time here is wrapping up, in order not to get too depressed about having to leave, I’ve been reminding myself of things in the U.S. that I’ve been missing and will get to have again soon. Without further ado, here is a list of things I’m most excited to return to in the United States.

Chipotle.

The food in Sydney is unreal. The cuisine is so fresh and delicious. However, the food consists mainly of Australian and Asian-influenced food, with the occasional Italian restaurant sprinkled in. While I eat the most incredible sushi on almost a daily basis, I do miss a big Chipotle bowl with steak, rice, beans, pico, and a big scoop of guac and will be visiting Chipotle immediately upon my return.

My dog.

Sydney, and specifically Bondi Beach where I live, is full of the cutest dogs. Every time I go for a walk, I’m greeted by at least four adorable golden retrievers. While all of these dogs consistently brighten my day, they simultaneously make me miss my Goldendoodle so, so much. I’m very excited to go home and spend time with him.

Driving.

I. Walk. Everywhere. I just checked, and I have an average of 16,000 steps a day over the past week because walking is truly ingrained in the culture here. Whether it’s going to the grocery store, grabbing a coffee, or just getting out and getting some exercise, I’m constantly walking here, and I love it. That being said, there is something about a good drive with your windows down and music blasting that I’ve been craving and am excited to get back to.

Fast deliveries.

It took almost 24 hours to travel to Sydney from my home in Massachusetts, and I’m definitely feeling the effects of that in certain ways. Many US brands won’t ship to Australia, or if they do, it costs SO much money and takes ages. The same thing goes if I need anything shipped to me from my house. I’m excited for the convenience of being back in the US, even though I’ll be giving up the adorable boutiques that Sydney has to offer.

There you have it: the beacons of hope helping me cope with leaving the paradise that is Sydney, Australia, and returning to the United States! If you are a fellow student studying abroad, hopefully this list gives you hope that it’s not totally downhill from here.