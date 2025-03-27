The Wild Forest Meets Wake Forest: My Wake Recommendations to the “Yellowjackets” Gals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

Beware! Yellowjackets Season 1 and 2 spoilers ahead! But I did zip it on Season 3…

Yellowjackets is back and better than ever. The ultimate show of female resilience and complexity has dominated screens everywhere as new episodes drop every Friday. As the show delves deeper into the fierce and complicated lives of its characters, it’s hard not to wonder how the Yellowjackets girls would fare in the world of Wake Forest. From the chaotic energy of the wilderness to the vibrant campus life at Wake, these characters would find their perfect spots on campus based on their unique personalities.

Shauna, Take a Walk (and Maybe a Scream) Down Reynolda Trails

Shauna has that introspective, ruthless, knife-wielding persona down pat. That’s why she needs some alone time—no distractions, no drama, and definitely no heavy snow that can freeze her best friend to death. Reynolda Trails is calling her name. She needs that perfect place to get a few good, long screams out and let the weight of everything she’s been through melt away. Plus, she can take a little stroll in Reynolda Gardens to find peace in plants that will not kill her if ingested.

Jackie’s Turn to Feast. See You at the Pit!

The Pit is a classic spot for socializing, people-watching, and, of course, eating. Jackie thrives on being the center of attention and loves a lively atmosphere. She’s the type to want to be seen, to mingle, and to linger for hours, basking in the spotlight. Jackie wouldn’t mind the chaos and unpredictability that The Pit can bring. And… do I need to state the obvious? She was the first to get eaten. She deserves to chow down, too. Someone get her some Pit pasta, stat!

Misty Needs Scales. As a matter of fact, Put Misty on the Tedford Stage

Season 2 already showcased Misty’s musical theater interests with Crystal. Well, before Misty… you know… murdered her. Not only that, Scales is the perfect mix of creativity, control, and a bit of mystery—Quigley to the tee. She’s always sought a sense of purpose and validation, often through her secretive actions, and Scales would offer her an outlet to express herself in more structured but still artistic ways. Instead of breaking emergency transmitters, she can break hearts with her “killer” theater performances. Win-win.

The Wilderness Speaks … But So Do the Pews of Wait Chapel, Lottie

This one has got to be the most obvious. Lottie has a deep spiritual energy and sense of purpose, which mirrors the chapel’s serene, reflective atmosphere. She’s someone who believes in a higher calling, and the chapel’s sacred, quiet space would be perfect for her contemplation. Her search for purpose would mesh well with Wait Chapel’s reflective atmosphere, but she also needs a place to bond with others in a way that isn’t about sacrificing anyone—Face to Face events give her a chance for real connection without the creepy cult vibes. It’s the perfect balance of spirituality and social interaction she needs. And, not a deck of cards in sight.

Taissa Would Run Benson, and I’d Let Her

Taissa is a born leader, determined to take charge of everything she touches. She’d probably live in Benson, running every club and organization on campus from the OGB to the Student Union. Her days would be spent in the Intercultural Center, the LGBTQ+ Center, and the Women’s Center, as she’d be a frequent visitor of all three spaces. Plus, with the constant buzz of activity in Benson, she’d never have the chance to rest, allowing Other Tai to stay buried in the depths of her mind. And we need that.

Natalie’s Path to Healing? The Wellbeing Center. And It Includes ZERO Purple People

Present-day Nat was living it up at Lottie’s Cult—Oh, sorry, I mean, Lottie’s “Intentional Community.” Thus, I think the Wellbeing Center is the place for her. She has a rough exterior and self-destructive tendencies, yet she’s constantly searching for peace, even if she’d never admit it. Natalie’s not the type to sit through a yoga class or journal about her feelings (we saw that in S2), but the center offers more than that. The cozy nooks, friendly service, and even the rock climbing wall could give her a way to channel her restlessness into something healthier. And hey, instead of captaining a frenzied bunch of starving teenagers, she can just captain a club soccer game.

Van on the Quad: Where the Energy Never Dies (Even if She Almost Did…Twice)

Van’s resilient, upbeat, make-the-best-of-it energy matches the Quad perfectly. She’s always on fire (pun intended) and keeps the vibe alive with humor and heart. The Quad’s lively, unpredictable atmosphere—from peaceful study sessions to chaotic events—suits her perfectly. Van is the type to get everyone out for once-in-a-blue-moon snowball fights, toss a frisbee around, and roll with whatever life throws her way. After all, she survived a wolf attack and still woke up cracking jokes. If anyone deserves a spot in the center of it all, it’s her. Plus, she’d definitely be down to TP a tree or two.

The Yellowjackets girls are no strangers to the wild, but at Wake, they’ll have to navigate a new kind of terrain—one with clubs, classes, and campus events. Welcome to Winston-Salem, Yellowjackets. Wake Forest’s about to get a lot more interesting.