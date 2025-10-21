The Return of “Euphoria”: Everything We Know So Far

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The long-awaited Euphoria Sundays are finally coming back! After a four-year break, we are going to get to see how things are going for Rue, Nate, Maddy, and more in Spring 2026 (supposedly). Since it’s been so long, news reports have revealed that the new season will feature a time jump from the show’s previous high school setting. Further, the cast is getting a bit of a shake-up.

Storm Reid, who played Zendaya’s on-screen sister, as well as Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat, have confirmed that they will not be returning for Season 3. Actor Angus Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco, passed away after Season 2, which featured a major cliffhanger involving his character.

Joining the original cast are countless new additions, including YouTuber Trisha Paytas, Orange is the New Black actress Natasha Lyonne, Ozark’s Madison Thompson, singer Rosalía, and many more.

Although the show was renewed for a third season in 2022, after countless issues with production and some serious time off, fans wondered if the new season would ever even come to fruition. But if you’re anything like me, you’ll be eagerly anticipating getting to see what comes next for Rue and company.

Season 2 left off with an intense finale. We mourned Ashtray after he and Fezco were caught in a shootout with SWAT. Lexi’s play, “Our Life”, led to the famous screaming brawl between Maddy and Cassie, and everyone’s favorite line, “Is this f***ing play about us?” We also know that Rue owes drug dealer Laurie a considerable sum of money, and we can’t forget that Nate called the cops on his father, Cal, who was subsequently arrested.

So, in short, a lot happened, and there are many questions left unanswered. Where will we pick up with Season 3? Leaks from filming have already clued us into some type of wedding involving Cassie – fans have speculated she may be wed to Nate. This suggests just how far we might leap ahead… maybe more than just a few years after high school.

As we continue to get closer to the release date, more details will certainly be revealed as to what we can expect. But for now, let’s just get our popcorn ready and await everyone’s favorite…Euphoria Sundays.