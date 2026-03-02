This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Super Bowl halftime show has always been more than entertainment. It is one of the largest cultural stages in the world watched by millions, dissected endlessly, and remembered long after the final song. This year’s performance was one of those rare moments where the spectacle became a turning point. When Bad Bunny stepped onto the field Sunday, he was not just performing music, he was making a statement about belonging, making voices heard, and what it means to be American. In just thirteen minutes, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio delivered a message that felt urgently necessary in a country deeply divided by hate, fear, and exclusion: the only thing stronger than hate is love.

For Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny’s presence on the Super Bowl stage was historic. He did not dilute his culture, soften his language, or reshape his music to fit English-speaking expectations. Instead, he brought Puerto Rico fully with him, the Spanish lyrics, the rhythms, the stories, the people, and the pride. In doing so, he made it clear that Puerto Rican and Latin cultures are not side notes in the American story, they are part of it.

This mattered deeply for Hispanic and Latin communities across the United States. Representation is not just about visibility, it is about dignity. Seeing a Spanish-speaking artist command one of the biggest platforms in the world without apology sent a powerful message that you do not need to change who you are to belong. Global audiences don’t often ask English-language artists to translate their music. Instead, their work is appreciated as it is. Yet artists from other cultures are often pressured to adapt, to assimilate, to make themselves more “palatable,” or in this case, “American.” Bad Bunny rejected that expectation entirely. His performance reminded America that diversity does not weaken national identity; it strengthens it.

The message of love was not abstract. It carried extra weight because of the hate Bad Bunny has received throughout his career: criticism for his language, his politics, his queerness, and his refusal to conform. Rather than retreat, he transformed that hostility into fuel.

Some argued that the performance should have been translated into English, which misses the point entirely. Music is a universal language. You do not need to understand every word to feel joy, grief, pride, or love. The emotion of Bad Bunny’s performance was communicated through movement, visuals, storytelling, and connection.

Even without English lyrics, the message was unmistakable. It lived in the dancing, in the community shared on stage, and in Benito’s unwavering presence. His refusal to be persuaded by judgment only made the message stronger.

The massive sign displayed during the performance with his main message, “The only thing stronger than hate is love”, was impossible to ignore. It stood as a direct response to a political climate defined by fear-mongering, anti-immigrant rhetoric, and dehumanization. At a time when public figures, including Donald Trump, have mocked Bad Bunny and even suggested replacing diverse halftime performances with a narrow, “all-American” Christian alternative, Benito offered a far more authentic vision of America.

Trump’s version of patriotism centers on the exclusion of “animals,” Bad Bunny’s centers around unity. While some cling to nostalgia and division, Benito sang about love, memory, and connection, about wishing he had taken more photos, given more hugs, shared more kisses before families were torn apart. In thirteen minutes, he showed more of what it means to be American than years of rhetoric ever have. This being said, Bad Bunny’s performance did not shy away from political reality. His clear opposition to ICE and his support for immigrant communities resonated throughout the show. At a time when families are still being separated and lives disrupted by deportation, his message was a call to conscience.

That impact was felt far beyond the stadium. A first-grade student named Jovan, whose first language is Spanish, couldn’t wait to tell his class how much he loved the show. For him, seeing someone who spoke his language on such a massive stage was transformative. The pride, the joy, and the love were unmistakable. That moment alone justified the performance’s significance. Understanding every word was never the goal; connection was.

Some of the most powerful moments came through the stories woven into the performance some including: the child awakened from his sleep on chairs, agricultural workers in the field grass, the climbing of electric poles symbolizing the regular power outages on the island because of an outdated electrical grid and the islands susceptibility to natural disaster, the appearance of a famous Puerto Rican social club, and the real wedding that took place on stage. Love triumphs despite instability and hardship. Perhaps most moving was the moment when Bad Bunny gave one of his three Grammys, won just days earlier, to a young boy mirroring his younger self, and also mirroring many of the children taken by ICE. That act transformed an award into a symbol, recognition not of fame, but of humanity.

Bad Bunny’s show was not just about protest; it was about belonging. The stage was filled with people of different backgrounds, flags from different countries, and stories that reflected a shared humanity. The football he held toward the camera carried a message of inclusion. The dancers, musicians, and collaborators represented cultures that are too often marginalized, yet undeniably American.

This performance showed clearly that America is not one language, one religion, or one culture. America is plural. America is movement, rhythm, and story. America is love in action.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance was not just a show; it was a mirror held up to America. It asked us to look at what we have become and to imagine something better. It reminded us that love is not passive but an act of resistance.

In a country fractured by hate, Benito strived to bring people together. He made millions dance, reflect, and feel seen. He called on us to love our neighbors, to honor our differences, and to recognize that the path forward cannot be built on exclusion.

If change begins with awareness, then this performance was a spark. And if the only thing stronger than hate is love, then Bad Bunny proved that love, when amplified on the world’s biggest stage, can move a nation.