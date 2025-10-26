The Coziest Shows and Movies to Welcome Autumn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ahhh, the leaves are changing, and the air smells like pumpkin spice. The only thing that could make this season better is a good show or movie to curl up with. So grab a blanket and popcorn—here are some of the most iconic shows/movies to watch this fall!

To bring in the new season, one of the shows that arguably embodies autumn the most is Gilmore Girls. I mean, a small town in Connecticut with those early 2000s vibes and a cozy atmosphere with just the right amount of drama. What more could you ask for? This seven-season series is the perfect addition to any fall watch list.

Now, for those rainy fall days when you don’t want to leave bed? The Twilight Saga is the best choice. It just has this gloomy and mellow vibe to it that keeps everyone coming back for more. This 5-part dark romantic supernatural series that combines vampires and werewolves is one of my favorites to snuggle up to on a chilly, overcast day!

Next up is Gossip Girl, where the fall vibes are never too hard to find. And those iconic Thanksgiving episodes? I mean, come on, this six-season show tends to showcase that aesthetic atmosphere of autumn in New York combined with drama, secrets, and humor. On a crisp fall day, this is the perfect watch.

Lastly, a movie that very much reminds me of autumn is Casper (1995). It gives off those spooky vibes to get into the Halloween mood, but doesn’t leave out a comedic and cozy aspect to its storyline. Not to mention, it seriously has that nostalgia mood as well. The film features a haunted mansion setting and a bittersweet story. While it isn’t that scary, Casper is such a good pick if you’re feeling a good Halloween watch.