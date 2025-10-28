The Best Coffee in Winston-Salem from a Self-Proclaimed Expert 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since my freshman year of high school, I have started every single morning off with a cup of coffee. I cannot remember the last time I didn’t enjoy a delicious coffee to start my day off right. As a current sophomore at Wake Forest, I’ve had some time to explore the wide variety of coffee shops in Winston-Salem, and I believe I’ve perfected my list of the best coffee this city has to offer.

Dough Joes – This one is a classic for a reason. They have seasonal lattes, which never fail to disappoint, and even their regular iced coffee is perfect. And nothing goes better with a coffee than a fresh, warm donut! The Remedy Cafe and Bar – My friends and I discovered this spot at the end of our freshman year, and now we go almost every Sunday. My order is an iced lavender latte, and it never gets old. Bobby Boy Bakeshop – This place is incredible. When you order an iced coffee, the ice cubes are made out of coffee as well, so your drink won’t get watered down. The coffee is so flavorful and delicious. Krankies – This spot is known for its sandwiches (which are a must-have), but the coffee is overlooked. When I’m craving a simple, reliable coffee, Krankies is my go-to. Chad’s Chai – This place is such a cute vibe and offers a variety of coffee and tea. Their chai latte is amazing and the perfect fall drink.

I hope this list is helpful for the next Saturday morning when you’re at a loss for where to grab coffee with your friends!