Tasty Traditions: Best Foods to Bring to your Friendsgiving Table

As the holiday season comes upon us and we prepare for our favorite festivities and traditions, it’s essential to keep in mind what you want to bring to the table for all of your plans. The delicious foods are one of the best parts of the holiday season. From Halloween candy to Thanksgiving gravy or your family’s secret cookie recipe, there are endless dishes to choose from. One of my favorite ways to celebrate Thanksgiving is finding a day to celebrate it with friends. Everyone gets to decide what they want to bring for a night of celebration and fun. As Thanksgiving approaches and you start scheduling all of your fun plans, here are some options for which foods you can bring to your Friendsgiving:

Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet Potato Casserole is a classic Thanksgiving dish that will never be forgotten. It is the perfect sweet side to put on your plate full of savory food to satisfy all of your cravings. This easy-to-make dish is great for those who do not want to cook anything extravagant and want to ensure a delicious meal for their loved ones.

Homemade Mac and Cheese

For all the picky eaters out there, you can’t go wrong with homemade mac and cheese. Holiday food is often excluded from everyday average meals, especially at the dining halls, and it is not always everyone’s favorite. Mac and cheese is the answer to ensure that everyone has something they are excited to put on their plate. It is the best simple yet safe meal you can bring to your table.

Stuffing

There is nothing better than stuffing, especially when it’s made correctly. For those who love spending time in the kitchen and trying out their own creative twists on their favorite meals, stuffing is a great option to put down with your name on the party meal list.

Homemade Mashed Potatoes

Another classic Thanksgiving dish is homemade mashed potatoes. They are one of the must-have foods on the table, and there are a bunch of ways to get creative with them and make them your own. My personal favorite is to add garlic for extra flavor, and they also make a great pairing with gravy.

Pumpkin Pie

Another great dish for those who love to get creative in the kitchen and want to bring a safe classic, pumpkin pie is a must. It is the best fall dessert after all the savory classic Thanksgiving dishes. There’s nothing like getting a slice of pumpkin pie to cuddle up with on the couch to spend the night with family and friends, especially with whipped cream on top.