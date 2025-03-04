Spring Break ‘Fits That Are Worth Your Money

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

It’s official…mesh crochet is in! If you are going to the beach, you simply must have a bright-colored mesh crochet outfit. Whether it is a mini dress or some pants, this is THE item to elevate your coverup look. In terms of shopping the look, Revolve has some great options, like the “Magen Shirt and Skirt” by Bananhot. This cropped long-sleeved top and long skirt comes in colors like “pink cream” and “yellow daisy” and is perfect for trips to the white, sandy beaches. Another fabulous find on Revolve is the “Lawra Mini Dress” by the brand MORE TO COME. This crochet mini dress is the perfect, affordable coverup to attract attention. This dress features little, colorful crochet flowers sprinkled throughout and a fun, bright pink color!

If you’re looking for the perfect bikini, you must get ahead of the trends and get some bright tropical prints. Muted floral prints are in the past; you need some bright pinks, yellows, and greens in your bikini wardrobe. These vibrant colors will bring personality and spunk to your 2025 Spring Break. 80s retro prints and modern Miami looks are guaranteed to have people asking where you got your swimmy. Free People have some stunning bikinis, one of my favorites being the “free-est Jodie Printed Convertible Bikini Top and Bottoms”. This swimsuit is absolutely stunning and perfectly balances class and a cute cut. The high-neck top and low-rise bottoms are totally worth the price tag! Another fabulous option is the Frankies Bikinis “Rosabella Floral Bandeau Bikini Top” and “Dove Floral Classic Bikini Bottom.” Their fun, vibrant, and floral options are sure to be showstoppers!

Spring Break 2025 will be full of amazing boho clothes and bright colors. Look your best and feel your best in these amazing options!