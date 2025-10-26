Sofia Richie’s New Bump: Launching a Baby and a Brand

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sofia Richie, model and social media star and daughter of legendary musician Lionel Richie, has announced her second pregnancy with husband Elliot Grainge! The couple welcomed their first baby girl, Eloise, in May 2024, sharing the exciting news on the cover of Vogue. Richie later opened up about motherhood in a Vogue “Beauty Secrets” video, reflecting on how it has shaped her confidence and outlook on beauty. She states that motherhood made her realize, “the importance of feeling confident without makeup…I talk to her (her child) a lot about that. I love how I’m saying I talk to her a lot about that, because she’s one and she barely speaks, but I am convinced that she can understand me. Therefore, we have deep, deep chats about life.”

Now, Sofia has revealed her second pregnancy in a much more casual way than her first. In her newest Instagram post, she shared a mirror selfie of her growing bump with the caption: “On my way to launch these babies 👶🏼 + @srgatelier.” At first, fans speculated she might be expecting twins, but many quickly realized she was also teasing the launch of her new clothing brand, SRG Atelier fashion line.

The announcement, blending her personal and professional life, reflects Richie’s playful yet grounded approach to sharing big moments with her audience, keeping fans guessing and celebrating both family and fashion. So, next time you need to know how to tastefully launch both a baby and a brand, look no further than Richie as an example of masterful social media.