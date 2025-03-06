So You (Think) You Want to Go to Grad School? Advice, Honesty, and Self-Reflection from a First-Year Graduate Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Picture this: You are a college junior or senior thinking about the reality of life after college, finding a job, moving somewhere new, and transitioning into adulthood. You start to think about your options (spiral a bit, perhaps), and maybe graduate school starts to seem appealing. It’s required for some careers, great for most, and provides a stepping stone into the “real world” before diving in completely.

Now, I was in this exact spot in the spring of 2023, but instead of running from a job, I was running from law school. I found myself second-guessing the plans I had been set on for 3 years, certain that I wanted to pursue an advanced degree, but uncertain for the first time that it should be a JD. As a political science major, I had always been intrigued by communications and the work of speech writers, communication directors, and press secretaries. I had fallen in love with working for Congress after a stint as a “hilltern” in Washington, D.C., and thought that perhaps this was the path that was meant for me all along. With dreams of moving to the city that had become a significant part of my life, I pivoted and applied to four master’s programs in communication: two in DC and two at alternative universities.

(Spoiler alert) I chose Wake Forest, setting aside my political pursuits in favor of an outstanding scholarship and an incredible program. From the beginning, I was open and honest that I did not want to pursue a PhD (like many of my peers), and it is through this program that I rediscovered my desire to go to law school (isn’t it funny how life works sometimes?) But while I may not be entirely at home in the academics of the program I chose, there is something to be said about the idea that everything happens for a reason. So in summarizing my journey from the moment I began searching for programs to a now graduate student finishing her program a semester early, here are my four pieces of advice if you think that you want to go to graduate school:

1. Research, Reflect, and Research Some More

As someone who is undoubtedly type A, the graduate school research process consisted of a well-organized excel spreadsheet filled with links and status updates. I began with a lot of googling, selecting about ten universities that offered programs in communication and had professors and courses in my area of study. I then sat down with communication professors at my undergraduate university and asked for their advice on my list and recommendations for additional programs. Through this process, I learned about Wake Forest from a professor who went through the program herself. Reflecting on places I would actually want to live (unfortunately not Colorado, given my severe altitude sickness) and the cost of programs, I began to whittle the list down. During this process, and once I was accepted, I emailed with every graduate program advisor and spoke to a student in every program. I wanted to a) put a face to a name once my application crossed their desk and b) get a real feel for the environment of the program. Building connections throughout the entire application process is incredibly important to success!

2. Give yourself time to apply early

The best part about applying to the same program at several different universities is that they likely all require the same materials, with the most important being your letters of recommendation and a personal statement. My first application opened in July 2023 (and I was accepted by September), and the rest opened in August (with acceptances in January and February). My goal was to apply as soon as the portals opened, as a few of the programs had rolling acceptances. To ensure that I could enjoy my senior year worry-free, I spent my summer writing, editing, and rewriting my personal statement. I spent so much time on that essay that I could probably have recited it word for word. But when you are competing for one spot out of eight or ten in a program, every word truly matters. By giving yourself ample time (most applications don’t close until December), you will give yourself the early advantage and be able to ensure that your work is the best that it can possibly be.

3. Consider all factors when making your decision

In any scenario involving higher education, there are a wide variety of factors that play a role in decision-making. For me, it was a) quality of the program, b) location of the program, and c) cost of the program. I had my heart set on attending graduate school in D.C., as I chose affordability for undergraduate school, but it was Wake Forest University that sold me on both the quality and location of the program. Now that I am planning on attending law school, I know that my decision was absolutely the right one. Only you can decide which factors are most important to you, but be sure to take the time to consider them all. I promise, you will know in your gut when you have made the right decision (even if it takes numerous pro/con lists and one or two breakdowns).

4. Everything happens for a reason

Graduate school is hard. Moving halfway across the country is hard. Leaving your college best friends is hard. There is no sugarcoating it; change can be incredibly difficult, especially if you start to doubt the decisions you have made. The biggest lesson that I have learned since I got here in August is that everything happens for a reason. Although it may be overwhelming or confusing at first, take a deep breath and remind yourself that this is just one small part of your journey. Graduate programs are amazing for some people; they are an advanced academic space where students get to study the intricacies of a subject they love. And it is a daily task for others, but one that will surely benefit your career or future academic pursuits in some way. There truly is a purpose to everything you do and complete in your life!

Whether this inspired you to start researching graduate programs or left you reconsidering your path post-grad, I hope that you took something away from it. There is no doubt that graduate school has had its ups and downs thus far, but I can say that it has wholeheartedly changed me for good. To all those pursuing this path, I wish you the best of luck and success; you’ve got this!