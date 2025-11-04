Seven Christmas Gifts Every Girl Should Add to Her Wishlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holiday season is officially here! (AKA time to swap your iced coffee for hot cocoa and start casually dropping your Christmas wishlist in the family group chat). Between finals, packing, and every holiday party under the snow, shopping might not be at the top of your to-do list. So here’s a little inspiration for what to ask for, or what to treat yourself to!

1. Matching Loungewear Set

Cute enough for coffee runs, comfy enough for all-day studying. The perfect combo for post-final hibernation. White Fox, Brandy Melville, and SKIMS all have great options and are my personal favorites!

2. Mini Espresso Machine or Milk Frother

Even though we all love our Starbucks or local coffee shops, $6 for a latte or coffee a day can get pretty pricey. So, you can start making aesthetic lattes in your dorm or apartment! Plus, it makes your mornings feel like a Pinterest board. I personally have a Keurig Mini and love it! But I also think that a Nespresso Machine is a good choice.

3. Personalized Jewelry

Besides going with literally anything, a dainty necklace or bracelet that features your initials or zodiac sign adds a touch of sparkle to your day-to-day life. I have a necklace with my name written in Arabic on it, and I never take it off. It’s become so much of a staple for me that it is basically a part of me now.

4. The “Everything” Bag

By this, I mean a bag that fits your laptop, snacks, water bottle, notebooks, and still looks chic. I personally love my Longchamp, but any bag would be awesome. Everything bags are versatile and useful, enough said.

5. Skincare Gift Set

Hydration is your best friend this winter. Think Laneige, Glow Recipe, or The Ordinary!

6. UGGs (Because, Obviously)

Whether you’re walking to class or grabbing brunch, UGGs are the ultimate cozy-girl staple. They’re cute, warm, and go with every outfit. Slippers or boots, they are extremely useful when winter or fall come around. They’re also great to pair with your future matching lounge set!

7. Noise-Canceling Headphones

For studying, traveling, or ignoring the chaos around you, a basic and, honestly, an absolute essential.

So go ahead, make your wishlist and romanticize your holiday break. You earned it!