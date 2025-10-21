Predicting Fashion Trends For 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fashion is constantly evolving. Some trends and styles will remain, while others will have their five seconds of fame. Remember when everyone swore skinny jeans would never go out of style, and now, they’re buried deep in our closets, waiting for their comeback. Micro fashion trends are something that we will never get away from. Fashion trends and styles are always changing, often faster than we can keep up with. With that, here is my take on a trend that will not stand the test of time, and one that is here to stay.

On the Out: Long jean skirts

With this one, I think you either love it or you hate it. They definitely had a moment this past year, showing up on Pinterest boards and all social media platforms. Long jean skirts even made it to high-end stores, but I personally do not think they will last. The trend already seems to be fading, and people are reverting back to shorter jean skirts and jeans.

Here to Stay: Polka dots

I think polka dots are here to stay. Lately, they have been a huge trend, and I think they have long-lasting potential. Polka dots feel timeless and have made a huge comeback. The pattern is chic and can show up in casual and formal looks. They are a very practical pattern, as they work in every season and can be dressed up or down. Polka dots have an iconic history behind them and have a strong chance of staying in trend for the next couple of years, or even longer.

While fashion trends come and go, true style always finds a way to reinvent itself. Whether it’s the return of timeless patterns like polka dots or the quick fade of statement pieces like long jean skirts, one thing is certain: fashion will always keep us guessing.