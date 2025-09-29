Perfect Group Halloween Costumes for You and Your Friends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially fall, which means Halloween is just around the corner. Personally, I love Halloween, but I can never quite think of the perfect group costume for me and my friends. Fear not, though; this year I’ve been more on top of it and have the perfect list of group costumes for you and your friends to try out when Halloween rolls around.

First and foremost, “The Wizard of Oz”, complete with Dorothy, the Wicked Witch, the Cowardly Lion, the Scarecrow, and the Tin Man. There are so many characters to pick from, and it’s so easy to make these costumes cute and fun.

Next up, superheroes. This one is perfect because there are truly a million options, and it’s such a classic costume that never gets old.

This next one is a little more underground, but still so cute – the Barden Bellas from “Pitch Perfect”. Throw on a navy set and a yellow scarf, and you’re golden. This costume is great if you need to put something together at the last minute.

Another easy costume that I love is boxers. Pair a cute athletic outfit with some gloves and a silk robe, and you’ll be ready to go.

Last but not least, party animals. I saw this one done last year and thought it was so creative. Each person in the group can pick a different animal print to wear, and then everyone gets a party hat! So simple and so much fun.

This list highlights just a few of the hundreds of great options out there, but hopefully it gives you some inspiration as you begin to plan your costumes!