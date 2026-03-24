Oscars 2026 Recap: Big Wins, Big Losses, and Bigger Drama

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, the Oscars leave behind a trail of winners, disappointed losers, and fresh celebrity gossip. The 2026 Academy Awards ceremony was no different. Didn’t get a chance to tune in? No worries. I’ve got all you need to know!

Possibly the most anticipated award, Best Picture, was given to One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, and other stars. This film took the cake this year, leaving with six awards at the end of the night.

Speaking of, one of the other awards One Battle After Another received was for Best Director, which went to Paul Thomas Anderson.

My favorite award of the night was Best Actor, given to Michael B. Jordan for his performance in Sinners. He was the fan favorite of the night, with people all over social media thrilled about the actor’s first Oscar.

Another very well-deserved award went to Jessie Buckley, who won Best Actress for her performance as Shakespeare’s wife in Hamnet. Buckley made history last night as the first Irish woman to win this category. Her outstanding performance was also recognized by a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, a SAG Award, and a Critics’ Choice Movie Award for the same role.

The Best Supporting Actor Award went to Sean Penn for his performance in One Battle After Another, and Amy Madigan received the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Weapons.

The biggest gossip from this year’s ceremony was Timothee Chalamet walking away empty-handed- still with no Academy Awards to his name. He was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Marty Supreme, and he had favorable odds as a front-runner in the category. This marked Chalamet’s third nomination for Best Actor, and he likely has many more to come. He was also nominated in the Best Picture category as a producer of the film.

Many people consider Chalamet’s recent comments about ballet and opera as a factor in his losses, even though it is said that the Oscar voting closed before he made these comments. Recently, he claimed that he didn’t want to work in either of those arts because people are just keeping them alive and “no one cares about this anymore.” Chalamet was met with major backlash and was even met with a couple of jokes about his comments at the Oscars. He handled them with grace, but it serves as a reminder: Don’t insult traditional arts just days before attending the world’s most esteemed ceremony celebrating them.