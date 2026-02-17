My Preference for Pinterest: Not Perfect, but a Better Option

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Is Pinterest perfect? No– it’s a social media adjacent (i.e., inherent negative characteristics to be expected). But it has a lot going for it that other platforms lack, in my opinion.

Pinterest dubs itself a “visual search engine” as opposed to a social media platform, and I can understand that labeling. Whereas a key pillar of social media is networking, Pinterest is different in its types of interactions. Most users don’t search out specific people– they search for a vibe, an inspiration. While all the content you are saving and curating does trace back to someone, that origin isn’t really relevant.

The disconnect between user and creator there (while not incredibly helpful for the creator, I’m sure) is key for me. I’m not being influenced by a handful of the same people over and over again. No one else’s agendas are being pushed on me. I’m not building any virtual relationships– it’s just me curating a vibe.

The algorithm ties into this by giving you similarly styled pins on your feed rather than pins from a creator you’ve saved previously. However, Pinterest’s algorithm is far from perfect. I can’t be the only one who has accidentally refreshed my page by scrolling too far up, only to lose those unviewed, aesthetically perfect pins forever. It’s truly a tragedy. More recently, however, my biggest conflict with my feed is the inundation of ads and AI images. There are some settings you can toggle to lessen those, but it’s still disheartening (and unsurprising).

Zooming back out to the “visual search engine” labeling, I’m more in favor of an app that acts as a moodboard-building tool than one that acts as a means of comparison. My boards are tailored to my niche interests or what I thought looked cool. Just for me, for later. I’m not creating my Pinterest boards for anyone else to see. And just like how great mood or vision boards are an act of manifestation and goal-setting, Pinterest can aid in that by providing visual examples. It utilizes intentionality and planning, whether light-hearted or serious.

Now, all that said, while what you are doing on Pinterest is different from what you are doing on Instagram, TikTok, etc., it is still nonetheless an app on your phone. Your screen time can still skyrocket. There is still an effect of disillusionment or possibly unrealistic expectations. It isn’t necessarily the best use of your time, but no one is perfect. I will not be sharing my screen time for my own dignity, but I’m not perfect. I get addicted to my phone, too. While the best thing would be no phone time at all, I think Pinterest is a better option than the more commonly used social apps out there.