My Initial Top Five Songs from “Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally”

As someone currently studying abroad in London, my anticipation for Harry Styles’ fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally, was especially high, as I passed photos of the cover every morning in the form of transit ads on the Tube. While the album has garnered mixed reviews, after a few listens, I can sufficiently say that I enjoy it. My only criticism, which I go back and forth on being a criticism and being a compliment, is that the mixing on the album often places Styles’ voice and the background music at similar volumes. This does contribute to the club atmosphere of the album, and Styles’ voice blends very well with the beats, but sometimes I wish the vocals were isolated a bit more. However, the more I listen to it, the more I appreciate it and understand the point of view. This album is full of longing, allure, and charm, overlayed by fun but surprisingly mellow beats. For me, this mirrors the sensation of being at a party or club while your thoughts play in the background. So, with all that said, in no particular order, here are my top five songs from Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally. However, if you ask me for my favorites again in a few weeks, or even a few days…no promises my answers will be the same.

“Pop”

I know I said these were in no particular order, but “Pop” may take the cake for me on my first couple of listens. I would place this song in the same family as “Medicine,” a popular unreleased song among Styles fans that he used to play at his earlier concerts, as they both highlight explicit displays of attraction. The production on this song is especially well done, and the backbeat is so alluring and captivating. I also love how some of the innuendos are a bit more vague and borderline nonsensical, which helps the listening experience stay fresh.

“The Waiting Game”

This song is a bit more chill than others on the album, and veers away from the dance pop and club sound. However, I think the tune is both catchy and intimate, and paints a clear picture of two lovers circling each other’s orbits. Also, I don’t know when (if ever) I’ll exit my “Heated Rivalry” phase, but I can’t help but connect this song to the show…which makes me love it even more.

“Coming Up Roses”

Another non-dance pop song on the album, “Coming Up Roses” is a bit of a different sound for Styles. While he has no shortage of emotional songs (“Sign of the Times,” “Cherry,” “Fine Line”), this one has an innocence and simplicity that is so stunning. I have seen some people online comparing this to Taylor Swift’s song “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus.” While I absolutely adore that song (dare I say it is in my top ten Swift songs), I honestly don’t hear a sonic familiarity that goes beyond theme. Nonetheless, this song is simply dreamy and perfectly bittersweet.

“Dance No More”

Despite the name, this song makes me want to dance lots more. One of the more energetic songs on the album, the call and response sections make this the perfect tune to scream in a crowd of people. There are clear disco and funk influences, as well as elements that emulate queer ballroom culture. I cannot wait for choreographers to get their hands on this one, because I am already dreaming of the dances that will embody this song.

“Ready, Steady, Go”

I saw someone online say that you can tell Styles has been running marathons because the BPM and title of this song are perfect for running. I may not run, but I can enjoy this song nonetheless. This song definitely contributes to the “kiss all the time” section of the album’s title, and I love the way it builds. It mirrors the build of attraction from something tentative to something fun and more wild, and it definitely gets the green light from me.