My Favorite Beauty Products (From Someone Who Isn’t Good With Beauty Products)

I really don’t feel qualified enough to be making this article at all, which is why I feel like it’ll be fun. I didn’t start wearing makeup until a concerningly old age, and always had a signature scent I never switched up. I’m big on sticking with what I know. But, I’ve been branching out and trying new products recently. Here are some of my new favorites I can recommend.

Jo Malone:

Ok, yes, it’s stupidly expensive, but I have never had a perfume I have liked this much in my life. I purchased both the Wood Sage & Sea Salt and the Pear & Freesia. Even though Jo Malone is a popular scent brand, I feel like all the scents are still so unique, making it easy to create a signature scent. They are also extremely potent, and stay throughout the day. I have no complaints regarding Jo Malone. They also get brownie points for their candles (SO good).

Rhode Blush (Shade: Freckle)

I was a little hesitant when my mom got me the Rhode blush for Christmas, in the shade Freckle. It seemed super dark, and I’m definitely a pink blush girl. But, it has honestly been my saving grace this winter. It’s the perfect mix of pink blush, but also gives the same vibes as a bronzer. It gives the perfect color to my face, and I’ve grown to really enjoy it.

Method Body Wash

I guess body wash isn’t really a beauty product, but I cannot rave enough about Method. I use the Simply Nourish scent and get an insane amount of compliments. Every time I step out of the shower, someone has something to say about it. I also think it’s an underrated scent.

Sol De Janiero Leave-In Conditioner

Honestly, I don’t know if this leave-in conditioner really does anything, but it smells INSANE. It is the same scent as the bum bum cream, maybe even better. It also stays in your hair for so long. So, if you’re a Sol De Janiero lover, this is an actual must-have. I use it as a detangler every night, and it just smells so delicious.

Super Volcanic Clay Mask

Next time you are at Sephora, look for the Super Volcanic AHA pore cleansing mask. I love a good clay mask, and this leaves my skin feeling so soft, it is actually insane. I also feel like it noticeably brightens my skin. This is one of my favorite clay masks I have tried. It doesn’t leave my face feeling dry and is worth the money!