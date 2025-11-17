My Fall Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For college students, fall might mean stress from heightening coursework, the disappointment of chillier weather, and looming finals around the corner. But with its beautiful foliage and nostalgic activities, the season is one of my favorites, especially on Wake’s scenic campus.

The best way to maintain the spirit of fall amidst the stress of college, in my experience, is to romanticize it. Put on your favorite sweater, step out on a walk, and put on some folksy tunes. Here are some songs that I’ve been listening to recently and that you should add to your fall playlist!

“All My Love” by Noah Kahan

“Cleopatra” by The Lumineers

“By and By” by Caamp

“Harvest Moon” by Neil Young

“Wild Horses” by The Rolling Stones

“The A Team” by Ed Sheeran

“America” by Simon & Garfunkel

“cardigan” by Taylor Swift

“Jersey Giant” by Evan Honer & Julia DiGrazia

“Silver Springs (Live)” by Fleetwood Mac

“Lady May” by Tyler Childers

“Teach Your Children” by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young

“Would That I” by Hozier

“Going to California” by Led Zeppelin

“Scott Street” by Phoebe Bridgers

“26” by Caamp

“Stick Season” by Noah Kahan

“Homeward Bound” by Simon & Garfunkel

“Burn, Burn, Burn” by Zach Bryan

“right where you left me” by Taylor Swift

“Sugar Mountain” by Neil Young

“Matilda” by Harry Styles

“The Gold” by Phoebe Bridgers and Manchester Orchestra

“Like Real People Do” by Hozier

“The View Between Villages” by Noah Kahan

“Sister Golden Hair” by America

“Gale Song” by The Lumineers

“Cool About It” by boygenius