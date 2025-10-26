Must-Watch Halloween Movies

With Halloween right around the corner, here is my list of movies fit to get you in the spooky spirit! While most are mainstream, some might be a little more niche. While I do love a good horror, I kept this list family-friendly! All of them are perfect for right after the sunsets on a long day of pumpkin patches and corn mazes.
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
I am a huge Harry Potter nerd (not ashamed), and this movie will never not give me Halloween vibes. It’s the perfect amount of dark and gloomy.
- Corpse Bride
To me, The Nightmare Before Christmas is not a Halloween movie. So, I think Corpse Bride is the perfect fix when you want to delve into the world of Tim Burton.
- Coraline
Despite being a movie many of us watch as kids, this one, honestly, could be considered a psychological thriller. It truly is the perfect amount of creepy.
- Hocus Pocus
A good Halloween comedy with a little bit of scary… might as well watch the second one while you’re at it.
- Beetlejuice and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
A classic and the modernized version of the classic make for the perfect double header. While I do think the first one is better, watch both and decide for yourself.
- Goosebumps
I loved these books growing up, and I vividly remember the first time I watched this movie at my friend’s Halloween party in fourth grade. It has consistently been my favorite Halloween movie since. This is in large part due to the fat crush I had (and still have) on Dylan Minnette, who stars in the film.
- Hotel Transylvania
This is such a good one. Cliché forbidden love story, but with a twist.
- It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
Duh. It is not the fall season without this comfort movie.
- The Addams Family
A great movie to watch after binging Wednesday on Netflix to fully catch up on the lore of the creepiest and kookiest family out there.
- Scooby-Doo
Personally, the live-action version of this film freaks me out, but I have seen every cartoon episode and movie, and you cannot go wrong with a little Mystery Inc. in your life.
So, there you have it. With only a few days left until Halloween, it’s time to get to watching some of the best spooky movies out there!