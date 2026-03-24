Murder in Paradise: What to Expect from “The White Lotus” Season Four

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The much-anticipated new season of The White Lotus has been steadily releasing its star-studded cast for a new ominous mystery. The premise of this show always begins with a murder, which then takes the audience into episodes of suspenseful development that culminate in the reveal of the climax. Each season is set at a five-star resort somewhere around the globe. So far, these locations have included Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand. Recent news announced that season 4 will be set in Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera. These locations are so intriguing because the beauty of the scenery and the luxury of the resort directly juxtapose the violence and suspicion of the show as the audience tries to decipher which of the characters will be the murder victims. This cinematic choice almost mirrors that of a classic gothic piece, which is one reason why I believe everyone is so attracted to the show.

The characters are all vacationers with their own baggage and motivations. Character development goes hand in hand with the development of the events that lead up to the murder, so it is an important factor of the show to choose the perfect cast. Some cast members were announced in January, the most notable of which include Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina, Marissa Long, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Alexander Ludwig, and AJ Michalka.

Additionally, to many people’s excitement, The White Lotus released a couple more castings. These are: Kumail Nanjiani, Chloe Bennet, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, and, my absolute favorite, Max Greenfield. You might have seen Kumail Nanjiani in Marvel’s Eternals or in his comedy shows. In addition, any fans of the sitcom New Girl are familiar with Max Greenfield for his hilarious character, Schmidt.

There is no official release date for the new season, but it is expected to air in 2027, so keep an eye out!