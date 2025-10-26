Little Things, Lots of Comfort: Making Wake Forest Feel Like Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While freshman year has been anything but glamorous, I’ve slowly started to find ways to make Wake Forest feel more like home. It’s taken some time (and a few rough weeks), but eventually, I’ve realized that it’s the little things, small changes in my routine, that make campus feel less overwhelming and a lot more me.

Drinking Tea Before Bed:

Before coming to college, I never even considered drinking tea. Honestly, I thought it was weird that people chose to sip hot, flavored water when they could just have coffee or juice. But since arriving at Wake, I decided to give it a try. One night, my friend and I Ubered to Target, and I picked out the cutest mug I could find. It was a simple white cup, rimmed with small dot detailing: very classic, very me. I tend to pick my tea flavor based on my mood, but Yogi is always my go-to brand. Drinking tea before bed is a great way to unwind, and it has slowly become a cozy and relaxing part of my daily routine.

Getting a Diffuser for My Dorm Room:

From the moment I moved into my dorm room, my mom begged me to get a diffuser. I told her she was crazy and that it wouldn’t make a difference. No matter how many Clorox wipes I used or how much Febreze I sprayed, my dorm room never smelled quite right. During parents’ weekend, I finally gave in and let my mom take me to McCalls in Reynolda Village to pick out a diffuser. I got the “Santorini” scent from Antica Farmacista. I was sceptical at first, but within hours my room immediately started to smell like home. Now, each time I walk into my dorm room, I am hit with a clean, fresh scent that instantly puts me in a good mood.

Going on a Walk to Reynolda Village:

There’s truly nothing better than going on a long walk to clear your head. At the beginning of college, I struggled to find a balance between spending time with friends and having “me time.” I thought I needed to be with people 24/7, but eventually I realized that having alone time isn’t just okay, it’s necessary. I began incorporating this into my routine by going on daily walks. My favorite way to reset is by walking to Renolda Village and picking up a coffee from Dough-Joe’s. Every time I finish this walk, I feel refreshed and ready to take on the rest of the day.