Let’s Talk about Finding Personal Style (Because I’m Confused Too)

Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about personal style. Or maybe just what it even means to have one. In all honesty, I’ve been scrolling through Depop a lot. A lot. And then I’ll open my closet and realize I’ve been basically wearing a uniform, consisting of the same three things this whole semester: a cream sweater with three-quarters sleeves, the low rise baggy jeans I thrifted two years ago that somehow fit perfectly, and my worn-out grey Sambas that I don’t even think about anymore. I just grab them.

This fall, I’ve been attempting to be more deliberate about my purchases. I want my clothes to be functional. I’m done following micro-trends because by the time I find out what everyone’s talking about, it’s already over. Instead, I’ve started thrifting more, looking for vintage finds or thinking about new ways to use my current clothes.

I’ve recently started experimenting with sweaters in various silhouettes, slightly unique cuts, textures, and button details. I’m drawn to studs on jeans or bags, long necklaces, denim on denim, lacey long skirts, and relaxed, low-rise jeans. My jewelry has become simpler since the summer, with small earrings and fewer rings, and I’ve been carrying the same brown bag every day this semester.

Currently, I’ve been leaning toward repetition. The things I go for by default, like a perfume, a color, a piece of jewelry. I like the idea of having recognizable elements that distinguish someone. Everyone has their own interpretation of that. It is not about being predictable; more so, it is about being identifiable.

I never intended to care so much about it. But the more I pay attention, the more I realize that style is more about how you live than it is about what you wear. It reflects who you are, how you spend your time, and what you find yourself returning to. It’s influenced by the books you read, the people you spend time with, the weather, where you live, and your daily routine.

I just listened to a fashion podcast that discussed the “rule of seven.” This idea proposes that each outfit should sum up to at least seven points. For example, a white T-shirt or simple pants count as one, whereas something with texture or structure counts as two. It’s intended to help you figure out why an outfit feels unfinished. I don’t use it every day, but it can help clear up why an outfit doesn’t feel right. Okay, so maybe I need a belt, earrings, or something with shape so it doesn’t look like I got dressed in the dark that morning.

I believe that good personal style is like a muscle: if it is not used, it becomes weaker. Not everyone is interested in fashion, which is fine. People are busy with more pressing issues. However, if you are curious about how you present yourself or use clothing to understand who you are, it is something worth exploring.

Anyway, my Depop bag is currently empty, so I should probably keep browsing. Clearly for research purposes…