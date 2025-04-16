It’s Never Too Early To Start Your Summer Playlist: Five Songs to Get You Started in Honor of the Warm Weather

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

Coming from New York, it’s been a bit of a culture shock to be able to start tanning in the middle of March. That said, nothing makes me want to get my summer playlist started more than some warm weather. I make a new playlist for the summertime almost every year. There’s always some staple repeats, but I try to mix it up based on what’s popular and what I’ve been into. Here are some of my favorite songs to get me in the summer mood.

1. “Saturday Sun” by Vance Joy

This song takes me right back to driving around with friends with the windows down. Vance Joy has a ton of great songs for the summer, but there’s something about “Saturday Sun” that always puts a smile on my face.

2. “Santeria” by Sublime

Everyone needs a little bit of dad music for their summer playlist, and Sublime is the perfect vibe. “Santeria” is probably their most popular song, and it’s perfect for a beach day. Listening to it feels like getting a tan and sipping on something nice and cold.

3. “Walking On a Dream” by Empire in the Sun

This song truly fits every vibe. Sampled by Wiz Khalifa on “The Thrill” (also a great song), you’ve probably heard the chorus sometime or another. This song has simply great vibes, and always puts me in a good mood.

4. “Doses and Mimosas” by Cherub

This is an absolute staple to my summer playlists. Featured every year, “Doses and Mimosas” is the perfect blend of hype and chill- immediately the perfect thing to put you in the summer mood. It really fits every setting, whether that be relaxing in the sun or getting ready at night. It’s one of those songs everyone knows the words to, perfect for screaming in the car with friends.

5. “Could You Be Loved” by Bob Marley

Nothing says summer more than Bob Marley, and “Could You Be Loved” doesn’t fall short. It encapsulates the feeling of a day at the beach, and is another non-negotiable staple on my summer playlists. It always manages to make me feel like I’m on vacation :)

If you’re like me and are already getting in the mood for summer, those are just a few of my favorites to add to your playlists. I know it’s only April, but it’s never too early to get started!