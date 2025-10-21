Ideas for Slow Weekends at Wake Forest University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On the weekends of my first semester freshman year, I was always at a loss for what to do other than going out on the typical Friday nights. I didn’t want to just sit around, but I also didn’t want to constantly go out. So, I came up with a couple more creative ideas on what to do on the weekends at Wake!

Hanging Rock Trail

One random Saturday, I drove four other friends and myself to Hanging Rock State Park for a breath of fresh air. The drive was gorgeous, especially in the fall, and only took about 45 minutes. The trail was obviously popular because there were plenty of other people at the park, although it wasn’t too packed! The hike was an easy-to-moderate difficulty level and concluded with a stunning view across the North Carolina mountains, which made for great pictures. To make it even more eventful, you can picnic or bring games to play at the top!

Reynolda Village

This one seems like a pretty well-known option, but you can never go wrong. Go for a walk (solo or with friends!) on the full three-mile trail, grab a coffee from Dough-Joes, read at the Bookstore, and shop around at Half Past Three, Monkee’s, and McCalls. You can grab some dumplings at Mai Wai or sit down for a meal at Theodore’s, Village Tavern, or Penny Path! Reynolda is perfect for its accessibility to Wake students and its variety of activities. Don’t forget about the museum in the old Reynolda House or the Reynolda Gardens either!

Lay Out/Tan

This is the ultimate relaxing activity that still makes you feel productive and happy from being in the sun. I would always forget this is an option to do on campus until it’s a beautiful day, taken up by responsibilities and classes. So, grab a towel or a blanket, some snacks, a book (or even school work), and lie out on the roof of your residence hall or on Davis Field! It feels awkward in the moment, but trust me, everyone’s done it!

Go See a Movie

Seeing movies in theaters with a group of friends is one of my favorite things to do on Saturday nights. I highly recommend seeing a late movie and then going straight to Waffle House or Cook Out after for a midnight meal.

Play a Sport/Game

Go to the courts right on campus and play tennis or pickleball! It’s a perfect combination of relaxation, exercise, and fun. Spikeball is another popular option, especially on the Quad, and do not take the volleyball court in South Campus for granted! Go out there late on Saturday nights and play a couple of games, even if you and your friends have never touched a volleyball!

Shop

It may not seem like it, but there are some great shopping options in Winston-Salem. You can go to the mall for more commercial brands, Vestique, shops in Reynolda Village, and other miscellaneous options. If you have a car, you can even drive to Charlotte, where there are even more shops and things to do around the city!