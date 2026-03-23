Five Must-Have Wardrobe Staples for Spring and Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring and summer are approaching fast and having the right wardrobe is essential. As the weather begins to warm up, it is important to find comfortable and cute pieces. These seasons bring on a mix of activities so it is key to find pieces suitable for a lot of different activities. As trends are constantly changing, it is hard to find what is trending and “in” every season, but there are a few staple pieces that remain timeless and versatile year after year. Here are 5 things that will always come in use during these seasons.