Five Must-Have Wardrobe Staples for Spring and Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Spring and summer are approaching fast and having the right wardrobe is essential. As the weather begins to warm up, it is important to find comfortable and cute pieces. These seasons bring on a mix of activities so it is key to find pieces suitable for a lot of different activities. As trends are constantly changing, it is hard to find what is trending and “in” every season, but there are a few staple pieces that remain timeless and versatile year after year. Here are 5 things that will always come in use during these seasons.
- White flowy top: A white flowy top can come into use in many different ways, whether you wear it to a concert or a day of running errands. You can dress it up or down and it is a staple piece for spring and summer. My personal favorite is from Love Shack Fancy.
- Jean skirt: A jean skirt is versatile and can be worn to class or used as a cover up to the pool. It is a super comfortable piece and can be worn in a multitude of ways, depending on your style!. My personal favorite jean skirt that I own is Zara.
- Tote bag: You can never have too many tote bags, but finding the perfect one for spring and summer is essential! Whether you use it for going to the beach or grabbing coffee after a workout class it will always come in handy. I love my Goyard or Longchamp.
- Floral dress: Having a good long or short floral dress will never do you wrong. You can wear it to dinner or even as a beach cover up. Some of my favorites are from Zara and Revolve.
- Lightweight sweater: A lightweight sweater can be used in the morning to grab coffee or at night if it gets chilly at dinner. Some of my favorites are from Aritzia or Brandy Melville.