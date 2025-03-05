Five Female Artists to Listen to This Women’s History Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

Whether you are cramming for midterms or packing for spring break, March — Women’s History Month — is the perfect time to refresh your playlist and explore some new artists. Here are five female artists that have been all over my Spotify and might make your next song on repeat.

Doechii

If your FYP is in any way similar to mine, Doechii has been taking over in 2025. Doechii is a 26-year-old alt-hip hop artist, rapper, and songwriter. This past month, she made history as the third ever woman to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys (she also won Grammys for New Artist and Rap Performance). Her celebrated album, Alligator Bites Never Heal, includes hits like “NISSAN ALTIMA” and “DENIAL IS A RIVER.” You have probably heard her “ANXIETY” on TikTok and her feature on Tyler, the Creator’s “Balloon.” If you are a rap fan or want to try some more experimental hip-hop, I would definitely recommend Doechii. I think that we will be getting a lot of new music from this up-and-coming female artist.

Personal Favorite Song: “WAIT”

Lizzy McAlpine

Interested in more indie pop or folk music? Let me introduce Lizzy McAlpine — although you have definitely heard parts of her hits like “Ceilings” and “Spring into Summer.” The 25-year-old singer attended Berklee College of Music in Boston before dropping out to pursue her musical career full-time. I was introduced to McAlpine by her feature on Noah Kahan’s “Call Your Mom” and had to start listening after my TikTok was swarmed by edits to “Spring into Summer,” which is now one of my favorites. If you like Clairo, Noah Kahan, or other softer indie artists, give Lizzy McAlpine a listen.

Personal Favorites: “Spring into Summer,” “Pushing Down and Praying,” and “Come Down Soon”

SZA

Everyone is entitled to their own music taste, but seriously, if you aren’t listening to SZA at this point, what are you doing? SZA is an R&B and hip hop artist that has taken over the industry. In her extensive discography, there is certainly a song for you. She takes on mental health, self-love, relationships, breakups, and her experience as a young black woman in her various albums. Her 2017 Crtl is now a cult classic for modern R&B fans and is one of my top albums of all time. And, of course, her recent release, SOS Deluxe: LANA, is my most-listened-to album so far this year. If you want something upbeat, I recommend “Scorsese Baby Daddy” and “F2F.” Beyond her own releases, I would also recommend SZA’s work with Kendrick Lamar and her work for the tracklist of the HBO Original Series “Insecure.”

Personal Favorites: “Garden (Say It Like Dat),” “Open Arms (ft. Travis Scott),” “Julia,” and “Diamond Boy (DTM)”

Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith is a singer-songwriter from the UK. She is famous for her soulful voice and R&B hits. I was introduced to her through her features on tracks by Burna Boy, Sonder, and Childish Gambino. Jorja Smith’s discography includes many songs which feature her beautiful vocals over upbeat instrumentals, ranging into more house-style songs. One of her most popular songs is “Little Things x Gypsy Woman,” a summer-classic. If you are a fan of R&B but looking for some hip-hop and pop influences, check out her work!

Personal Favorites: “Nobody But You” by Sonder (ft. Jorja Smith), “High,” “Be Honest” (ft. Burna Boy)

Sabrina Carpenter

From her role in Disney’s Girl Meets World to her playful “Nonsense” outros, Sabrina Carpenter has become a staple to the pop scene today. Carpenter’s music has been all over the Billboard Top 100 chart in recent years with hits like “Please, Please, Please,” “Feather,” and “Nonsense.” She recently extended the North American leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour after massive success. Sabrina’s humorous and adult take on pop includes catchy beats and innuendos, paired with glittery and feminine sets and costumes. While her pop hits are insanely popular for a reason, I also love her slower songs, such as “Dumb & Poetic” and “Don’t Smile.” Also, check out her 2023 Holiday EP, fruitcake.

Personal Favorites: “15 Minutes,” “Sharpest Tool,” “Bed Chem”