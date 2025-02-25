Fashion Trends That Are Actually Worth Your Money

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

Let’s be completely honest, walking to class at Wake Forest is a fashion show, and every girl knows it. Each outfit I pass on my stroll through campus is crafted perfectly, making it all too tempting to splurge on cozy button-down sweaters, add those adorable rhinestone jeans to my cart, and debate whether those simple gold accessories are worth the price. Could I pull off that cheetah print, like her? Oh! And what’s the deal with the MZ Wallace backpacks? Don’t even get me started on the Goyard bags. It’s like walking Pinterest board, after Pinterest board, after Pinterest board. So, let’s talk about the trending pieces that are truly worth your money.

Let’s start with tops. Anything Skims is 100% worth your money. I know the price of a simple T-shirt is daunting but Kim put her magic into these tops. They are so flattering and snatch you at all the right places. Also, a simple top that will last you a lifetime goes a long way; you can pair it with any pants, skirt, or shorts, and it’s so easy to cycle it discreetly through the week. Simple Brandy Melville graphics and patterned tees are another one of my go-tos. Brandy’s quality is tried and true and the material is so soft and comfy, especially when you’re sitting in class wearing jeans for the whole day. Specifically, I love the Skylar tanks, Hailie tees, and the Rue tops for a more sophisticated look. For a classier top, I would recommend shopping at J. Crew, Peppermayo, and Tuckernuck. Now, let’s talk about colors. Two huge color schemes that are in right now are “coastal” and red. By “coastal,” I mean soft blues, navy, cobalt, sky blue, and of course, white to compliment those shades. Red is also very in right now, especially during February. I enjoy pairing a white top with a red sweater or any red top with a pair of denim jeans.

But what about bottoms? Denim is always in, but where should I purchase the best jeans? Recently, I have been loving Pacsun’s mid-rise jeans, Edikted, and Aritzia. The Casey jeans from Pacsun are so flattering on everyone. Pacsun and Edikted are more affordable (especially during their big sales), but the Aritzia jeans are definitely worth the splurge. The quality is unmatched and the fits are designed with love for all body types. These jeans are definitely worth your money if you can commit to the communal mirrors in the fitting rooms. Other than jeans, I love cargo skirts, Brandy Melville lounge pants, fresh heather gray sweatpants, and a well-styled corduroy.

Finally, the most important part of your outfit is the accessories. If you’re loving the chunky gold trend right now, Princess Polly is the shop for you. I love the layered necklace look paired with simple hoops or lots of rings with dainty bracelets. Also, a cute purse or backpack can really bring an outfit together.

These are some of my favorite fashion trends on campus that, in my opinion, are worth your money. As the weather warms up, I can’t wait to see new outfit inspiration emerge!