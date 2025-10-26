Fall Fashion Inspiration

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sweaters, boots, denim or leather jackets, scarves — the usual autumnal wear are expected this season. However, what new clothing and accessories will people indulge in—or even start a new trend with— in 2025?

Fashion has a way of coming full circle. Decades, trends, and aesthetics always find their way back into the spotlight. This year, I believe we’ll see a major revival of English countryside style—think dog-hunting, rustic charm, and quintessentially British attire. From colorful Hunter boots spotted at the legendary Glastonbury Festival to hunting-inspired outerwear, the look is refined yet practical. While you might not see people sporting the traditional hunting jackets themselves, we’re much more likely to see their modern counterparts: twill zip-up jackets perfect for everyday wear as the weather turns crisp and breezy.

Curious about what’s next in fashion, I decided to do some research—and naturally, I consulted the most stylish person I know, my friend, Brice Yuil ’24. Here’s what we came up with:

Tops: Denim barn jackets, trench coats (long and cropped), long denim trench coats — ultimately, think long.

Bottoms: Corduroy, denim-on-denim, long satin skirts.

Shoes: Suede or sneakers, loafers, cowboy boots, Gola sneakers.

Colors: Navy blue and deep reds.

Must-Haves: Layering (especially sweaters), animal prints, mock necks, plaid patterns, leather, baseball caps.

The trends that I believe will always be in style are thrifting, upcycling, and basics. With their timeless nature, I can’t wait to see how these are incorporated into this year’s fall fashion trends.