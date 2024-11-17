Celebs Who Killed Halloween

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If I had to name Halloween’s one and only icon, it’s Heidi Klum. This year, Klum absolutely killed it as a female E.T., and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, in an E.T. costume of his own. Klum is known for her ridiculous and outgoing costumes, and she pulled off yet another one. Her costume was eerie and scarily life-like as the alien’s eyes blinked and mouth moved. Meanwhile, her actual face was hidden in the neck of the alien.

Next up, Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes chose a couples costume that is an oldie but a goodie and dressed up as Sandy and Danny from Grease. The couple pulled off this classic Halloween costume perfectly. Ballerini donned Sandy’s voluptuous blonde hair, red lipstick, and of course, a leather jacket. Stokes pulled off the greaser look with ease, with the perfect “Danny hair” and black outfit with a cigarette in his mouth.

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco were also seen dressed as classic film characters with their costumes from Alice in Wonderland. Gomez dressed as Alice and Blanco as the MadHatter. Gomez was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder faded blue dress, a blonde wig, and a black headband. Blanco wore a bright orange curly wig along with a brown trench coat, green waistcoat, polka dot shirt, gray pants, purple scarf, and of course Mad Hatter’s bronze top hat. He topped off the look with all-white face paint.

Last but not least Alix Earle, rocked Halloween as the Cheshire cat, another character from Alice in Wonderland. Earle’s entire body was painted in pink and purple stripes. The costume also included face prosthetics, which were worked into the painted makeup to give the full effect of the Cheshire cat. Earle even added her own twist to the costume and wore a purple lingerie bodysuit with metallic purple pumps.

These celebrities were not messing around this spooky season and went all out while portraying their characters. However, for me, nobody can top the iconic Heidi Klum who seems to break the internet each year with her out-of-this-world Halloween costumes.