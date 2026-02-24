Busy Becomes Default

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you ask any college student how they are, more often than not, the answer is “busy.” We are surrounded by busyness. On social media, we watch “day in the life” videos packed with back-to-back classes, workouts, and errands. On campus, we see people rushing from classes to club meetings to networking events, with calendars color-coded down to the hour. The list goes on, and the movement never really stops. Somewhere along the way, being busy has become expected, especially in college.

A typical semester requires around 15 credit hours filled with classes, reading, projects, deadlines, and studying…and that’s not even to mention everything else. Outside of classes themselves, each student needs to be involved, which can include clubs, leadership positions, networking, and internship applications. On top of all of this, social life is a large part of college, and exercise is essential. There is always something that needs to be done. The checklist of to-dos never really stops.

College is also a place where everyone is in close proximity. You hear about your friend’s internship. You see someone step into a leadership position. You notice your classmates’ exam grades. It’s not that anyone is intentionally competing with you, but comparison happens naturally. There is a constant feeling that you should be doing more or doing better.

In this kind of environment, taking a night off or passing up on studying can feel wrong. Even something as simple as saying no to studying or choosing to go on a walk with a friend can feel unproductive. College moves quickly, and it is natural for us to think that constant motion is the only way to keep up.

Productivity guilt is “the constant nagging feeling that you should be doing more,” according to author and researcher Scott H. Young. Psychology tells us that this feeling is often rooted in societal norms where rest is seen as laziness. This can create a cycle where we stay busy to avoid feeling guilt, but the busier we are, the harder it becomes to slow down. On a college campus, this cycle is amplified. Alone time is limited, expectations are high, and comparison is inevitable.

Over time, that cycle stops feeling like pressure and just starts feeling normal. You get used to always having something to do and always having somewhere to be. There’s a weird satisfaction in checking things off a list and filling up your calendar. Being busy feels good, rather than stressful, and a packed schedule starts to feel like proof that you’re being productive, instead of falling behind. This need for constant motion becomes the default.

In a class last semester, my professor asked us to rest for 30 minutes a day for two weeks, which meant no scrolling, no homework, no multitasking. It sounds simple, but it felt harder than expected. That assignment made me think about how little real rest exists on a college campus. Around the same time, I was studying cognitive dissonance in psychology, which is the tension between knowing we need rest and still feeling like we should be doing more. The more I thought about it, the more I realized how normalized this tension is in college.

College will always be busy. There will always be deadlines, meetings, and opportunities. But maybe it’s okay if not every hour is filled. Maybe rest doesn’t have to be earned through hours of work. Productivity guilt will likely not disappear overnight, but recognizing it makes it harder to ignore. If thirty quiet minutes feels uncomfortable, it might mean that we’ve gotten used to constant motion. Learning how to slow down in this busy environment can be just as important as keeping up.