Best Study Spots on Campus: Wake Forest Edition

It’s March, which means it’s midterm season. If your schedule is anything like mine, somehow all of your professors have assigned tests in the same week, and you’re drowning in work and probably overwhelmed. Personally, though, when I can find a good spot to study, it makes all the difference. A good study spot ensures that I’m able to really focus. Also, I’m a little sick and tired of only ever going to ZSR. Therefore, I present to you my top on-campus study spots at Wake Forest that are not the library.

Peet’s – who doesn’t love the vibe of doing work in a cozy coffee shop? Peet’s is a favorite of mine, as the coffee is delicious and the atmosphere is perfect to complete a reading assignment or write a paper. Farrell Hall – you don’t have to be a business major to step foot in Farrell! It’s a beautiful building with tons of amazing study spaces (the second floor is my go-to spot). It’s got Einstein’s if you need a study snack, and everyone is always super focused in there, which motivates me to get stuff done. The Law School – this is the hidden gem of campus, in my opinion. It takes a little walk to get there, but it’s absolutely worth it. It’s typically pretty empty and quiet, so if you have something you need to devote undivided attention to, this is the place. I feel very studious and professional here. Benson – while the first floor is chaotic and busy with people eating, if you walk up the stairs to the second floor, you’ll find a nice section of tables and chairs. I love this study spot because it’s a super convenient location and perfect if you’re stopping to study in between classes. Any dorm lounge – this one may seem obvious, but the lounges in the dorms are so convenient and awesome to study in. A lot of them have whiteboards, which are a great study tool. When I’m lacking motivation to venture out from my dorm, the dorm lounge is the perfect solution.

Hopefully, this list has provided some helpful insight into some great study spots on campus to get work done! Good luck on midterms and finals!