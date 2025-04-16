Back to the Basics: Where to Shop for Versatile Pieces That Every Girl Needs in Her Closet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

A simple black sweater, a comfy white tank top, a gray long-sleeve: items like these hold a wardrobe together because they can be paired with anything for virtually any occasion. But the question is, where should one look to find reliable basics that will look cute and last forever? I have my basics on lock and am here to tell you my go-to brands.

Reformation – they have the best sweaters and tank tops. Items are on the pricier side, but are high-quality material and so comfortable, which makes it worth the splurge in my opinion. Skims – their long-sleeve and short-sleeve tees are so cute and extremely flattering. I cannot recommend this brand enough. Edikted – if you’re looking for something a little more affordable, Edikted is your best friend. While this brand is typically known for their colorful going-out tops, the neutral colored tank tops on the site are perfection. Aritizia – you can’t go wrong with their basic sweaters and sweatshirts, and will find yourself reaching for them constantly because they’re so easy to style with everything. Brandy Melville – while some of us may choose to leave this one back in 2020, trust me when I say that they know what they’re doing when it comes to basics. I’m especially a fan of their cropped zip-up sweatshirts, which can be thrown on over any short-sleeve shirt.

Summer is just around the corner, and these brands will be your best friends when searching for perfect, versatile items that you can live in all summer long. Happy shopping!