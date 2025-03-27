Ariana Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine (Deluxe)” Is Here — More Lyrics, More Drama, and Softer, Space Girl Vibes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

Ariana Grande is taking us even deeper into her dreamy heartbreak universe with the surprise drop of Eternal Sunshine (Deluxe), and fans are not okay. Just when fans thought they had analyzed all the lyrics of the original album and fully embraced their softer sides, the deluxe version adds even more emotional layers…and even more tea. The deluxe includes several new tracks and alternate versions, giving fans fresh material to dissect.

Naturally, the lyrics are sparking more theories about her split from Dalton Gomez and her current relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Some lines feel like open wounds, while others hint at healing and new beginnings. It’s Ariana at her most vulnerable and her most cryptic. Visually and sonically, Eternal Sunshine (Deluxe) leans even harder into the soft girl in space vibe. Picture floaty vocals, celestial synths, and cover art that feels like a 1970s sci-fi romance novel filtered through pastel tulle. It’s ultra-feminine, otherworldly, and a little bit lonely in the most beautiful way.

This deluxe drop isn’t just a bonus—it feels like an intentional deepening of the Eternal Sunshine story. Ariana is showing us the aftermath, the quiet in-betweens, and the bittersweet glow of letting go. If the original album was a love letter to self-reflection, the deluxe is a whispered postscript—soft, honest, and absolutely stunning.