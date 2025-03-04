Are Award Shows Even Worth Watching Anymore? (And Did the Grammys Just Prove It?)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

Many moons ago, award shows were the events of the year. The Oscars, Grammys, and Golden Globes gave us iconic red carpet looks, emotional speeches, and sometimes, recognition of true talent. Yet, in recent years, award shows have felt more like chaotic reality television shows than celebrations of artistic achievements. The biggest question now isn’t who won, it’s whether these shows even matter anymore.

If the Grammys have proven anything, it’s that they thrive on controversy. This year was no different. The biggest headline? Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” dominated the night, winning five Grammys, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year. The win felt like the ultimate mic drop in his ongoing feud with Drake, adding another layer to one of hip-hop’s most talked-about rivalries. Meanwhile, artists like Billie Eilish, who had plenty of nominations, went home with far less recognition than fans expected. Then, there was Beyoncé, who won Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter. While Beyoncé’s ability to genre-hop is undeniable, and her love for country music isn’t new, the win sparked debate. Some country enthusiasts questioned whether an artist known primarily for R&B and pop should be recognized in the genre’s biggest album category. Others saw her victory as a groundbreaking moment, one that challenged the industry’s historically narrow definitions of who belongs in the country music category. The Grammys have long been accused of favoring certain artists while ignoring others. While some wins felt long overdue, others reignited the same frustrations viewers voice year after year. It’s the same cycle: Twitter explodes, debates persist, and yet, here we all are still watching.

So, what’s keeping us watching if we already know the award show formula (a few comfortable wins, a few snubs, and a couple of history making moments)? The entertainment value. Whether it’s awkward acceptance speeches or controversial fashion looks (Bianca Censori…we’re looking at you), the best parts of these shows aren’t even the awards themselves. The real issue is that award shows no longer define what’s “best” in the music or film industries. With social media and streaming data, we already know which artists and movies have the biggest cultural impact. Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and Stevie Wonder don’t need a Grammy to prove they’re legendary.

So, this leaves the question: Do award shows even matter? Maybe, but not like they used to. The Grammys and Oscars still hold prestige but they no longer dictate success. In a world where fans control the narrative, streaming numbers outweigh trophies, and viral moments get more attention than speeches, these ceremonies feel like relics. Does this mean we will stop watching? Probably not. Because as much as we roll our eyes, we’ll still be on Twitter the next morning, reading up on every debate on the wins, losses, and fashion choices. And as long as award shows keep delivering just enough chaos, they’ll continue to be relevant, even if it is only for the buzz.

And as I write this, half-watching the 97th Academy Awards in the background, I can’t help but wonder, are we tuning in for the recognition of talent, or just waiting for the next viral controversy?