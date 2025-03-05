A (Self-Proclaimed) Expert’s Must-Have Lip Products

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

One thing about me is that I LOVE a good lippie. They are my ultimate beauty essential; there’s just something about a fresh application of balm or gloss that makes me instantly feel more put together. Whether you’re a longtime lip lover or just starting to build your collection, I’ve rounded up my three go-to products for every situation.

The Everyday Staple: Olehenrikson Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment

When I discovered this lip balm, my life was changed, and I don’t mean to sound dramatic. I first purchased the “Strawberry Sorbet” scent in late May, and even with everyday usage, I still haven’t finished the tube! The color is fantastic, it smells heavenly, and leaves my lips feeling hydrated. Unlike other popular lip balms on the market, I don’t feel like it dries out my lips and forces me to continuously reapply. It’s the perfect everyday lip packed with nourishing ingredients. It goes everywhere with me and is super versatile; I wear it to class but also love it instead of a gloss during the summer. If you can get your hands on a tube, I promise you won’t regret it.

The Going Out Gloss: Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Hydrating Tinted Lip Oil

Without a doubt, I get the most compliments when I’m wearing the Haus Labs lip oil. While not a true gloss, I honestly prefer it to anything else in my collection. It’s lightweight, super hydrating, and looks absolutely fabulous. Everyone I’ve ever recommended this to has become just as obsessed as I am, and I’m shocked more people don’t know about it. I wear the shade “Hue,” a purple-pink berry color. It looks dark in the tube, but don’t be intimidated; it’s sheer enough that it blends perfectly into a variety of skin tones, somehow managing to compliment the undertones of everyone that puts it on. I truly don’t have enough good things to say about this gloss, and Lady Gaga clearly knew what she was doing when she formulated it.

The Lip Liner- Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner

This is a more recent purchase for me, but I have not been able to put it down. There’s rarely a time when you’ll see me without some kind of liner on, and this one has quickly become my new favorite. It applies easily and smoothly and truly lasts all day long. I have the shade “Wherever Walnut,” a rosy nude. It’s perfect for every day, but also looks amazing when “dressed up” with a more pigmented gloss. If you’re in the market for a lip liner, while this one is on the pricier side ($24!), I will stand by the fact that it’s worth every penny.

While I could go on and on, I’m going to have to stop myself at my top three. For the collectors and newbies alike, with these in your purse or pocket you’ll always have the perfect lip. Whether you’re running errands, heading to class, or going out with friends, I guarantee you’ll be set for every situation with these three products in your arsenal. Consider them your lip wardrobe essentials.