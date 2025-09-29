5 Fall Must-Watch Movies and Shows

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s official…a new season has begun! With the commencement of fall comes an assortment of movies and TV shows that make you want to get cozy and drink a pumpkin spice latte. Let’s talk about some of my favorites!

1) When Harry Met Sally

Two friends grapple with the question of whether men and women can truly be just friends over years of encounters and a growing friendship.

An absolute classic filled with iconic scenes and even more iconic quotes, this movie gives fall vibes with its laughable and comforting storyline. Even the movie poster, the most memorable image from the movie, is Harry and Sally standing amongst orange and yellow leaves.

2) Practical Magic

Two witch sisters embrace their magic and sisterhood to break free from a deadly curse on their family, killing any man who falls in love with them.

This may be the epitome of a fall movie, with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman starring as the two sisters. It gives the perfect mixture of Halloween, fall, and romance with a darker comic twist.

3) Good Will Hunting

A young genius learns how to confront his past and his emotions with the help of a compassionate therapist.

This movie provides another killer showcase of actors with Matt Damon, Ben Affleck (both of whom wrote the screenplay), and Robin Williams. It features Boston in crisp fall weather, thick sweaters, ivy-covered brick buildings, and an overall introspective tone, as well as another movie poster backed by orange fall leaves.

4) Harry Potter Series

A young wizard learns to develop his powers while battling the return of dark forces with his found family and friends.

This may seem like an odd one to some, but I have always considered it a fall must-watch. The movies all begin in the back-to-school season, and the famous trio is commonly seen in a magical, autumnal atmosphere of wooden libraries and great halls lit by floating candles.

5) Gilmore Girls

A dramedy series about an eccentric mother and her brainy daughter, and how they navigate love, friendships, and family in their quirky small town in New England.

You can’t possibly make a fall television list and not include the most fundamental of them all, which again illustrates fall scenery in the TV show poster and introduction song. Lorelai and Rory are the ultimate comfort characters, and the small town of Stars Hollow is perfectly serene with festivals, pumpkins, and steaming coffee. To top it all off, one character only wears plaid, and another is constantly reading under a gazebo. What more could you ask for?