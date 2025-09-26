VSU Homecoming Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Homecoming is the go-to event for any HBCU, and Virginia State is no exception. Whether you’re a freshman or an upperclassman, Homecoming is a staple. It’s bigger than any other event on campus because it’s not just students attending, but also alumni. The traditions, the culture, and the community all come together in an even bigger way during this week.

As you dive into this bucket list, make sure you’ve got your checklist ready, your game face on, and yes, your wallet too.

Must-Attend Events

Not every event is mandatory. If you try to do everything, you’ll probably be exhausted by the end of the week. But there are a few you should not miss, and others you can pick depending on your vibe. Every event has its own energy, and that’s what makes the week so special.

Here’s the official lineup:

Pre-Dawn Party Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 12 AM – 3 AM | Daniel Gymnasium

You need to make time for the concert, the parade, the tailgates, and the football game. Everything else, join in where you can.

Traditions

Our traditions range from step shows to strolling to just gathering as a community. That’s what makes Homecoming so important. If it’s your first time, take it all in. It can be overstimulating, and that’s okay. It’s all part of the experience.

Photo Ops

The best spots for pictures are the new building on campus, the Ave, and behind Foster. If you get the chance, stop by the Quad Circle too. These places are perfect for lighting and scenery. If you want a group shot, get it done early before the crowds hit.

Fashion Inspo

When it comes to outfits, be creative. If you see something you wouldn’t normally wear, it’s perfect for Homecoming. And ladies, if you’re planning to wear heels, bring a backup pair of shoes or skip them altogether. By the end of the day, your feet will thank you. You’ll need to balance comfort and style carefully throughout the week.

Tips for Surviving the Week

Homecoming is fun, but don’t forget about class. The rule of thumb is don’t miss until HOCO week, and even then, only if you can afford it. Don’t let your grades slip.

Safety matters too. After a certain time, you probably shouldn’t be outside. Sometimes people who don’t belong on campus will show up, and it’s better to be cautious. But don’t let fear stop you from making memories.

Most importantly, interact. Don’t just watch from the sidelines. Talk to people, join in, and let yourself enjoy it.

Conclusion

Homecoming is a lot of things: tradition, culture, fashion, community, and fun. Be prepared, pace yourself, and use this bucket list as your guide for the week.