VSU Her Campus’ Homecoming Safety Guide

Homecoming is finally here and we’re all excited to get outside and have some fun! The campus is alive, the outfits are planned, and we’re all ready to celebrate our illustrious university to the fullest. While we are getting outside and heading to all of our illustrious university’s events, we have to remember to stay safe and vigilant at all times. With large crowds, late nights, and constant movement, it’s important to plan ahead and make safety a priority.

Her Campus presents to you our essential safety tips for surviving homecoming. Safety first, ladies!

If we came together, we leave together!

This is one of the biggest rules of any outing; if you came with your people make sure you leave with them too. We know events get crazy and split ups happen but by the end of the night it is crucial to make sure all of the group is accounted for. Before heading out, have a quick check-in with your group to discuss the plan for the night such as who’s driving, what areas on the agenda, and how you’ll stay in touch. If someone decides to leave early or stay later, make sure they’re not walking off alone or leaving with people you don’t know. As women it’s important to remember that safety in numbers is real. The night always ends better when you can sleep knowing that all of your friends are where they are supposed to be.

Keep your location on.

This is an obvious one but keep your location on and available for trusted ones to access. In big crowds, people can disappear in seconds especially at tailgates, parades, and parties. Your friends will always know where to find you if you get separated and vice versa. You can even create a group chat and share your location with the whole friend group. What matters is having an idea of where everyone is.

Know your limits.

You know yourself and you know what you can handle, don’t succumb to peer pressure! Know your limits in everything you do. Listen to your body. If you’re tired, take a break. If you’re feeling overwhelmed or unsafe, remove yourself from the situation. There’s no shame in stepping away for your own well being. We understand its homecoming but there will always be other times to enjoy yourself. If you know you cannot go on or do much more that is okay! Tomorrow is a new day. It’s better to miss a few minutes of fun than to regret pushing yourself too far. Boundaries like this are so important.

Keep your phone charged.

Having your phone die at an event is one of the worst things ever. You miss out on capturing these great memories to look back on but you also lose a vital tool to help you locate and contact your friends. This is very important. Invest in a portable charger if you’re likely to have a dying phone. Trust us, it’s worth it!

Have a meetup spot with your friends.

This is such a good tip if you plan on separating at any point. Constant check-ins and a planned meeting spot will make this so much more convenient. To further this, plan to meet at your meetup spot at a specific time so even if someone’s phone dies they will still be able to make it to the meeting area with everyone else.

Keep items secure.

Don’t leave your keys, phone, or wallet anywhere. With so many people around and so many movements happening it’s hard to relocate lost things. Avoid carrying large purses or open totes and make sure your bag zips or fastens securely. Crossbody bags or fanny packs are good options that help keep your hands free while still carrying your belongings. You can even have a group bag with your friends to keep everyone’s belongings safe. Additionally, be aware that some events may have a clear bag policy!

Know campus resources.

Campus resources are a must! If you are in a situation where you need help, campus resources are always available to you. They even provide walking escorts if you feel unsafe walking alone. Campus Police Department can be reached at (804)524-5411. For sexual health and safety, please visit Memorial Hall. They can be contacted at (804)524-5061. Don’t hesitate to use these services, they exist for your safety and support.

As always, be safe and enjoy homecoming to its fullest. We wish you the best homecoming on the hill! Hail State!