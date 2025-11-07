The Power of Your Poll: The Importance of Voting and Why Yours Matters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Political debates, campaign commercials, and the occasional heated arguments with family and friends fill the States every few years. Election season is back, and whether it’s local or presidential, there’s one thing you need to know: the importance of voting and why your vote truly matters.

Voting is more than just a citizen’s responsibility—it’s one of the most powerful ways to shape the society we live in. It allows us to have a voice in choosing who leads us, especially for the next generation.

The Power of Voting

You may feel like your single vote out of millions doesn’t matter, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. A small number of votes determines the outcome of many elections, especially local ones.

Think about voting for an e-board in one of your campus organizations. You’re choosing the people who manage funding, plan events, and lead the entire group—it all starts with one single vote.

For example, in 2017, a Virginia House of Delegates election was decided by just one vote. That single ballot determined which party held power in the chamber. Your voice matters more than you realize.

Why the Youth Need to Be Heard

What many people don’t realize is that the older generation votes far more often than the younger generation. This means that those who may not experience the same challenges as young adults—like rising tuition costs or a struggling job market—are the ones shaping our policies.

When the younger generation doesn’t vote, we’re allowing the older generation to choose our future and our laws for us.

Imagine if, on Election Day, every college campus filled the polls. Local and national goals would shift, and legislators would have no choice but to listen. Our collective voice would be too loud to ignore.

Local Elections Matter Too

When it comes to voting, the presidential election often gets the spotlight, but local and state elections can have an even greater impact on your daily life.

Voting rights laws are handled by your state legislature. Your city council decides on affordable housing initiatives, and your mayor influences policing practices. These topics might not dominate your TikTok FYP or Twitter feed, but they directly affect your community.

Local voting is a simple yet powerful way to make an immediate difference. Local leaders are responsible for community safety, road maintenance, and even funding for medical and mental health services on campus.

The Empowerment You Feel When Voting

Let’s be honest—politics can be frustrating. It can feel overwhelming and hopeless at times. But voting is one of the few ways we can make our voices heard and fight for the changes we want.

Voting allows us to hold leaders accountable and push back against laws that don’t reflect our generation’s needs or values. From student loan relief to social justice and climate change, every major issue connects back to the people in charge and the choices they make.

Things change when young people show up to vote. In 2020, the U.S. saw the highest youth voter turnout in decades, according to the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement. This proves that when we come together, we can shape the outcome of elections and national issues.

Your Tomorrow, Your Voice

Think of voting as planting a seed. The results might not appear overnight, but over time, they grow and make a difference in our world. Voting is a powerful act of belief and hope for change—it ensures our generation has a say in how things are managed, both locally and nationally.

Because what we decide today will always shape our tomorrow.