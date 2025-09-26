This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Calling all my studious girls! Do you find yourself in the same cycle every semester? Staying up all night proofreading your essay, note cards giving you paper cuts, continuing to re-read the same sentence, trying to understand what Shakespeare is saying. No fear, Her Campus at VSU is here, and we’re going to provide you with a scholar secret playbook to get you through this semester.

Studying the opponent

If you’re someone who has a hard time with note cards and paying attention when studying, this website might be a solution to all of your studying problems.

Studyfetch.com is a website that turns your boring notes into a cute video game!

Studyfetch has been used by multiple IVY league students, including Harvard and Yale. I put Study Fetch to the test last spring when I was preparing for my final, and I can one hundred percent say that this had my attention significantly more than paper note cards, and I haven’t looked back since!

Game plan

Between classes, work, and extracurriculars, life can get extremely hectic. That’s why having a solid schedule or planner isn’t just helpful, it’s a game-changer for staying sharp both mentally and academically. Whether you’re into physical planners or digital calendars, getting organized can make all the difference. And if you’re not sure where to start, don’t stress, Mr. Douglas in the library is your go-to. He’ll help you create a personalized schedule that fits your life and helps you crush your goals.

Closing in on the end zone

Did you know VSU gives us access to this super helpful tool called Brainfuse?



If you haven’t used it yet, you’ve been missing out. Brainfuse is an online platform where you can upload your essays and get real, professional feedback from actual editors. Yep! No more spending hours rereading the same paragraph or second-guessing your grammar. Just upload your document, and they’ll help clean it up so you can turn in your best work.

It’s completely free with your VSU login, and it’s perfect for those late-night writing sessions when you just need a second pair of eyes. Next time you’re stressing over a paper, save yourself the headache and let Brainfuse do the heavy lifting.

Touchdown

Deadlines are crucial in academics. To make sure you ace this semester, make sure your Canvas notifications are turned on to get helpful reminders before assignments are due. Staying ahead and being organized can save you a lot of last-minute stress. However, stay calm and focused, and don’t let deadlines overwhelm you. With this playbook, you have everything it takes to succeed this semester, so keep pushing forward and trust yourself. You’ve got this!

“Don’t settle for average. Bring your best to the moment. Then, whether it fails or succeeds, at least you know you gave all you had. We need to live the best that’s in us.” – Angela Bassett

Written by Grace Neubia, VSU Her Campus Contributor