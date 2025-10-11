Haute on the Hill: A VSU Homecoming Fashion Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every HBCU student knows that October is the month to show up and show out especially at Virginia State University. Whether it’s your first year or your last everyone looks forward to the season when students, alumni, and staff come together to celebrate culture and Trojan pride; Homecoming season. Each October State transforms into a runway of creativity and individuality at its peak. Taking a closer look at VSU’s culture shows what it truly means to bring your “haute-st” to the Hill.

Why Homecoming and Fashion Go Hand in Hand



At VSU Homecoming fashion blends school spirit with creativity. It’s the perfect time to express yourself through your clothes. Expect to see students rocking orange and blue in bold fashion-forward ways from custom-made sets to creative remixes of VSU apparel. Some even take designer pieces and give them a Trojan twist to make them one of a kind.

HBCU Homecomings have long been known for their unforgettable fashion moments. Scroll through Instagram or TikTok and you’ll see that when it comes to Homecoming students love to show off. But at VSU it’s not just about showing off outfits. It’s about showcasing the creativity and pride that make Trojans stand out.

Preparing for the Looks



With a full week of events planning your looks ahead of time is key. The pre-dawn party kicks things off at midnight setting the tone for the week. Since it’s usually chilly find a cute piece to keep warm and a comfortable pair of sneakers your feet will thank you for. The lighting of the stadium is your moment to show Trojan pride in a subtle stylish way.

At the org bazaar it’s all about statement pieces that pop on the Ave. Then comes the concert where you can really turn up the fashion with boots skirts denim tops and fur jackets that balance comfort with boldness. Game day is the heart of Homecoming and the tailgate is where VSU fashion truly shines. It’s an all-day event so bring your best. Whether you turn a VSU jersey into a dress or add small details like orange and blue accessories it’s your time to celebrate pride and individuality. Whether you’re new to this or true to this Homecoming is your chance to express yourself while repping your school.

Where to Shop



You don’t have to spend your whole refund check to look good for Homecoming. Some of the best pieces can be found right on campus or online.

On Campus:

The Bookstore has plenty of VSU apparel to help you show off that Trojan pride with style. Local thrift stores like CHKD and Goodwill are great for finding unique items that make your outfit stand out without breaking your budget. Check out student entrepreneurs too since many sell custom sweats accessories and statement pieces. You can even snag last-minute fits at the Org Bazaar or Vendors Bazaar.

Online:

Sites like Fashion Nova Shein and PrettyLittleThing have a wide selection of stylish looks for every event. Just make sure to order early at least three weeks before Homecoming to avoid shipping delays and give yourself time to make adjustments if needed.

Have Fun and Do It Fashionably

Homecoming fashion isn’t about chasing trends or trying to outshine others. It’s about confidence, creativity and Trojan pride. What makes your outfit stand out is how you wear it and the energy you bring. Plan your looks gather your friends and make VSU your runway.

Homecoming is more than just a week of events. It’s a celebration of culture pride and individuality. Whether you’re in designer gear thrifted finds or custom VSU pieces wear your style with confidence. Because at Virginia State University fashion isn’t just seen. It’s felt celebrated and remembered.