From Cookouts to Connection: How to Network with Alumni during Homecoming

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Homecoming at Virginia State University is the most “looked forward to” event of the year. A time to be the loudest about your Trojan Pride. A week full of concerts, reunions, and a whole lot of orange and blue. Now you may be focused on planning outfits and which table to get ribs from during the tailgate, but here’s something you probably didn’t know. Homecoming is the best time to open your horizon and build genuine connections with alumni.

Between the reunions during the football game and alumni crawls, all the alumni, whether freshly graduated or lifelong Trojans, show up and show out if you’re looking for career tips, internships, or just a potential mentor who understands you as a student.

Every Event is a Networking Event

If you treat every event as a networking event, then that’s exactly what it would be. Because if you really think about it, there are connections everywhere. That one auntie dancing at the tailgate? She might be the president of a company that aligns right with your dream career. That man making ribs under one of the tents? He might be the founder of a business that would like to intern at. I know sometimes going up to people (especially for Opportunities) can be nerve-racking, but when you’re having a good time, being friendly, and having an inauthentic smile on your face. Introducing yourself can feel natural, not rehearsed.

Do a Little Social Background Check

If you’re ahead of the game and already know which alumni or orgs are attending, you can look them up beforehand. Going to LinkedIn or even VSU alumni social media pages can help you already know names and faces, and even what career each alumnus is pursuing. This way, when you meet them, it can be an easy-flowing conversation. You can introduce yourself, seeing that you see them work for this company or own this brand, and say that you’re interested in doing the same thing as well, asking them for advice and what they did in college to get them in the position they are now.

Prepare your Elevator Pitch

The first eye opener that I learned, especially at Virginia State University, is how important an “elevator pitch” is. I realize nobody likes an inauthentic elevator pitch. Here’s an example of how to sound confident but flowing and casual. “Hi, my name is Briana! Nice to meet you. I am a sophomore studying mass communications, and I have been working on some projects regarding my concentration in journalism. I see that you’re an alumnus who graduated in the same major. I would love to learn more about your passion and the use of mass communications.” Mine may be a little lengthy, but it talks about what I specifically want to do in my field while opening the conversation to get to know the alumni more. This is the idea of what you want to go for when speaking to an alumnus.

Always Show Your Face and Ask Questions

As current students, the concerts, parties, and org events are examples of the few main events we look forward to, but don’t forget about the alumni receptions and panel discussions. Those are the perfect places for meaningful connections with alumni. Some examples are the Trojan Alumni & Friends Bar Crawl going on in Old Town Petersburg from 4-7 pm on October 24th and, of course, the tailgate on the 25th. You never know who might be there who can secure you your dream job after college.

You can even ask them questions like:

How did you get into your field?

How did VSU help you to get into the career you have today

What’s one thing you wish somebody had told you while you were at VSU

A lot of people remember conversations that actually feel like conversations, and not interrogations or job interviews. These would help you stand out.

Because being a “Trojan” doesn’t just end at Graduation

I get it, networking can feel awkward and like you have to put up a front, but it doesn’t have to be. Think of it as rekindling with old family at a family reunion, because it is!! Homecoming is a place where you can dance, eat, and make genuine connections all in one.