Friendsgiving: New Traditions to Add to Your Turkey Day!

Thanksgiving is usually about family—but what about the friends who feel like family, too? Whether you’re back home for the holidays or staying on campus, celebrating with friends can make Thanksgiving even more special and sentimental.

It’s the perfect time to make memories, reflect on what you’re thankful for, and start traditions that are completely your own. As unconventional as they may be, what matters most is that you’re sharing them with loved ones. Friendsgiving is all about good food, gratitude, and the people who make life better. So whether you’re cooking, sharing sweet treats, or telling stories, it’s the perfect time to celebrate friendship in all its messy, joyful glory. Here are a few ideas to make your Friendsgiving unforgettable!

Potluck!

Thanksgiving’s biggest tradition is eating—so why not make it fun and collaborative? Bring your friends together for a Friendsgiving potluck dinner. Everyone can bring a dish to share so the cooking responsibility doesn’t fall on one person. Bonus points if it’s something meaningful from home or a personal favorite!

This is also a great opportunity to explore new cultural dishes from your friends. You can even add a fun twist: have everyone bring a dish starting with the first letter of their name. The goal is to get everyone involved, have fun, and enjoy a delicious meal together!

Gratitude Jar

It’s easy to forget to show appreciation for the amazing people and things in your life, but Friendsgiving is the perfect time to express gratitude. Have everyone write notes of appreciation for each person in the room—including themselves—and place the notes in labeled jars.

Once everyone’s finished, they can read their notes aloud or keep them private if they prefer. It’s a simple but powerful way to remind your friends how much they’re loved and valued.

Scavenger Hunt

If you’re into more interactive fun, a scavenger hunt is a great idea! Set one up in your home, dorm, or backyard. Hide items that are Thanksgiving-related to keep things festive. The person or team who finds the most items wins!

Prizes can be small but meaningful—like an extra slice of pie, a gift card, or anything fun that your group decides on.

Presentations

Google Slides and Canva will be your best friends for this activity. Have each person create a fun, creative presentation for the group. Some great themes include “Who’s Most Likely To…” or “Ranking My Celebrity Hear-Me-Outs.”

The goal is to make everyone laugh and enjoy themselves—there are no limits when it comes to creativity!

Game Night

Games are a fantastic way to keep the energy high and everyone entertained. Play classics like Cards Against Humanity, UNO, Would You Rather, Two Truths and a Lie, or Never Have I Ever—whatever your group loves most!

You can even create your own custom board game if you’re feeling extra creative. It’s a great way to lighten the mood after an emotional or reflective evening.

Movie Night

Before the night ends, grab some blankets, snacks, and settle in for a movie. It’s the perfect cozy way to end your Friendsgiving celebration.

You can choose a classic holiday film or something completely different depending on the group’s vibe. Over time, voting for the “Friendsgiving Movie of the Year” could become a tradition of its own!

Vision Boards

Vision boards are a fun, creative way to reflect on the past year and set goals for the next. All you’ll need are poster boards (or paper), magazines, printed images, markers, and glue. Encourage everyone to choose images, words, or symbols that represent their goals, dreams, or what they’re thankful for.

You can also make digital boards using Canva or Pinterest—they’re perfect for aesthetically pleasing designs. Play music, let everyone create at their own pace, and share your boards afterward (or keep them private).

For an extra twist, create a collaborative “Friendsgiving Vision Board” that represents a shared goal or theme for your friend group. Label it with the year—it’s a creative and heartfelt way to celebrate your friendship and the spirit of Thanksgiving.

In the End

Friendsgiving proves that gratitude can thrive anywhere. Whether you’re with friends or family, love and appreciation exist all around you. It’s the laughter, stories, memories, and shared meals that make the holiday meaningful.

So, start a tradition, celebrate your friendships, and make this Thanksgiving one you and your friends will never forget.