Navigating college as a freshman can be difficult, especially if you don’t have all the tips and tricks. We’ve all been there, and we know how confusing it can be to figure out unfamiliar territory. Luckily, you don’t have to figure it out alone. Here’s my freshman survival guide!

Go to Class!

This is an obvious one, but go to class. You’re paying for your education. Why waste your own money and resources? While college is fun and filled with lots of social events, it’s important to stay focused and remember that your priority is to get that degree, girl! Don’t lose sight of that.

Visit Office Hours

This is especially helpful if you ever need assistance or clarity on your coursework. Your professors are there to help you, and you should utilize this resource as much as you can. Even dropping by office hours just to chat with your professor and get to know the course better will go a long way.

Don’t Burn Through Flex Dollars

It’s almost a canon event for freshmen at VSU to run through their Flex Dollars at Chick-fil-A and Subway. By mid-October, the Chick-fil-A line is nearly empty, and wallets are light. Stretch your Flex Dollars for the semester by saving them for days you don’t want to eat in the dining hall or when you’d like to treat yourself.

Be Socially Active

This is your time to explore the different clubs and organizations on campus. Although you can’t join social or Greek organizations as a freshman, it’s smart to discover what you may be interested in. Go to events that stand out to you and participate in the social atmosphere. Get out of your comfort zone and try something new!

Use ACE Resources

The Academic Center for Excellence (ACE) is a great resource, whether you’re a freshman or a senior. Some students say they don’t need ACE, but it’s highly recommended to check in with your ACE advisor to make sure you’re on track academically. Inside ACE, you’ll also find the Writing Center and tutoring services. ACE is located on the second floor of the library.

Study Rooms in the Library

Throughout the library, there are private study rooms that you can reserve online. Some are small enough for one person, and others are big enough for a group of eight. You can reserve a room for up to two hours at a time, and sometimes you’ll be able to extend your reservation. It’s the perfect place to get a study session going, either solo or with your besties.

The Back of Virginia Hall

This spot is overlooked and underrated. The back of Virginia Hall is a peaceful space to relax, study, hang out, sunbathe, and it’s also a great picnic spot. The greenery, combined with views of the Petersburg community and the Appomattox River, makes this area special. Many students overlook this spot, opting for Daniel’s Field or Foster Hall, but trust us, the back of Virginia Hall is where it’s at.

Check RateMyProfessors

Not every professor’s teaching style is compatible with every learning style. Since you’re paying for your education, it’s worth finding professors whose methods work best for you. Use ratemyprofessors.com to guide your course selections.

Schedule Classes Strategically

You’re in charge of your own schedule now, so make it work for you. If you’re not a morning person, don’t sign up for 8 a.m. classes. If you want to be done before noon, avoid afternoon classes. Curate a schedule that’s tailored to your preferences.

Take Advantage of the Shuttle System

As freshmen, you can’t have cars on campus, but VSU does have a shuttle system that runs to various places, such as the mall and Walmart. Make sure to utilize this free service; it’s there to make your life easier.

There you have it. My freshman survival guide! Use these tips to make your transition into college as smooth and comfortable as possible. I hope you have the best freshman experience here at VSU. Welcome, Trojans!



Written by Aminah Rozar, VSU Her Campus Contributor