This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With just over a month left of 2026, I’m sure many of us are checking up on those New Year’s goals we set back in January. If you’re anything like me, these goals included an overly ambitious reading goal in your reading tracker app of choice. If people on TikTok can read 120 books in a year, surely I can finish 40— right?

Wrong. I finished my most recent read a few days ago, excited to log it into my Fable app and feel the gratification of working towards my reading goal. To my dismay, what I thought would be a percentage much closer to 100 stared back at me and basically laughed in my face. I’m not even close. Despite me feeling like I’d been flying through books one after the other, it turns out I’ve spent a lot less time reading this year than I thought. Initially, I felt like I had failed. I am a very goal-oriented person and absolutely live to check off a to-do list. Why couldn’t I do what all of these people on my For You page were doing?

Well, it’s important to keep in mind that a lot of the people you might see reading this many books online are making a living off of it. Reading, and posting about reading, is quite literally their job. They don’t have to worry about that final exam coming up, or balancing a part time job with four extracurriculars. Not to say that there aren’t full time employees reading a lot, or to discredit people who make a living off of BookTok and BookTube, but it’s important to remember that everyone is different. Reading is meant to be a hobby and an escape, not a competitive sport.

I’m sure the words “literacy crisis” aren’t new to many of you. According to The National Literacy Institute, 56% of U.S. adults score below Level 3, which is the level that researchers often equate with a sixth-grade reading level. I don’t know about you, but to me that’s a pretty jarring statistic. Considering this, I think we should be encouraging ourselves and others to read in whatever way is fun and engaging for us. That might mean a consistent streak of Penguin Classics, or it might mean the newest RomCom release.

If you’ve realized that you’re behind on your goal, don’t stress it. Have you enjoyed what you’ve read so far? Do you feel like you’ve learned something through your reading—whether that be hard facts or something about yourself, your emotions, or your identity? If you said yes, you’re exactly where you need to be. Reading is meant to be beneficial, yes, but it is also meant to be enjoyed. It doesn’t matter what you’ve read, or how much you’ve read, as long as you feel fulfilled by what you are reading. With that being said, maybe bring that Fable or Goodreads goal down a few digits this upcoming New Years.