Women-Owned Businesses to Support During Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month, which means there is no better time to shine a light on the accomplishments and successes of women in our society. One simple way to do this is by researching and making conscious decisions about the brands you choose to purchase from. There is a surplus of women-owned businesses that do not get enough recognition because they face barriers like limited access to funding or underrepresentation in the media. Additionally, consumer habits tend to favor larger, well-established brands which are generally male-owned. Actively making an effort to support smaller, women-led companies is one way you can do your part in championing women, while simultaneously pushing back against business monopolies and corporate greed. Plus, shopping smaller tends to emphasize the importance of quality over quantity. This article highlights a variety of women-owned businesses, ranging from widely recognized brand names to lesser-known companies, but each one is undoubtedly worthy of praise and appreciation.
- Glossier
-
Most people have probably heard of Glossier; it has become an increasingly popular beauty brand. Founded in 2014 by Emily Weiss, the brand puts an emphasis on skincare and a minimalist makeup approach. Over the years, Glossier has become a billion-dollar beauty brand that is cruelty-free and prioritizes feedback from consumers. If you are going to purchase from a widely recognized beauty brand, Glossier is a great option as you will be helping contribute to women’s successes.
- The Lip Bar
-
The Lip Bar is a women-owned and Black-owned cosmetics company; founded by Melissa Butler in 2012, the brand is cruelty-free and vegan. They offer beauty products for a wide range of skin tones, emphasizing the importance of diversity and inclusivity within the beauty industry.
- Hero Cosmetics
-
Ju Rhyu founded Hero Cosmetics in 2017 after she discovered pimple patches in South Korea and wanted to bring them to the United States. Hero Cosmetics has since grown in popularity and now offers cleansers, serums and other skincare products.
- CarriBBrew
-
CarriBBrew is a Black-owned, women-owned Haitian coffee brand. It was founded by Beverly Malbranche in 2018 with the goal of increasing the Haitian coffee market in the U.S. and economically supporting women-owned farms in Haiti. CarriBBrew sells various cacao related products, including chocolate and tea in addition to coffee.
- Saalt
-
A women-owned and women-run feminine hygiene brand, Saalt was founded in 2018 by Cherie Hoeger after she learned of the shortage of feminine hygiene products in Venezuela. Saalt emphasizes sustainability with their focus on reusable products, such as menstrual cups and period underwear. Additionally, Saalt commits 2% of their annual revenue to donating period products to communities in need.
- Ettitude
-
Ettitude is a bedding and sleepwear company that was founded by Phoebe Yu in 2014. They focus on an environmentally friendly approach and use 100% organic bamboo fabrics in their products, which include sheets, pillowcases and pajamas. While Ettitude is on the more expensive side, it can be attributed to the fact that their products are high quality and ethically sourced.
- BuzzBallz
-
Last, but certainly not least, is BuzzBallz. Founded by Mona Davis in 2009, BuzzBallz is the only woman-owned distillery, winery, and brewery in the United States. BuzzBallz is known for its convenient, portable packaging and various fun flavors. With an alcohol percentage of 15%, it is an easy and affordable beverage option for a fun night out; plus, you support a women-owned business. Make sure to drink responsibly!