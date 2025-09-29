Will “Him” Become a Sleeper Hit?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Him was one of my most anticipated movies of the year. I do not think I have ever seen a “sports horror” film, besides Black Swan. Julia Fox herself quoted that this film was the “male version of Black Swan.” I was intrigued with the trailers. I went into the film thinking it was related to CTE, cults, and the mind games within professional sports. After watching the film, I thoroughly enjoyed it, but critics are not thinking the same.

*spoiler alerts ahead*

Why are critics and audiences not liking the film?

I believe critics are not liking the film because they went into it thinking it was a Jordan Peele movie. Although Jordan Peele produced this film, he is not the director. The film was directed by Justin Tipping.

Many are saying that the film failed to deliver the main idea and concept. I do somewhat agree with this statement. I felt the film was too short. The climax of the film was in the very last ten minutes, making it a very weak ending. The viewer finds out that Cameron Cade was attacked at the beginning of the film, purposefully, so that he would become the next star of the league. The past several generations of stars in the football league has happened because they have been sharing each other’s blood.

Marlon Wayans had a particular response to the critics. “I respect critics. Their job is to Critique. I respect their work. It shapes our industry. But an opinion does not always mean it’s everyone’s opinion. Some movies are ahead of the curve… So don’t take anyone’s opinion just go see for yourself. Love to all. Him in theaters now.” It is clear that he believes Him could become a classic, just like the rest of his movies.

What are the messages within the film?

I believe there are several messages within the film. For one, I think it shows the “cult-like” tendencies of professional sports. I think the main theme lies in the last portion of the film. It shows how the higher-ups within professional sports tend to take advantage of young talent. Specifically, the film shows all the white people who are taking advantage of Cameron Cade’s talent.

Conclusion

Overall, I think the film is well done, it just lacks in some areas. It specifically lacks in the climax and finale. If this film was maybe a tad bit longer, we could have expanded on those areas. The imagery was absolutely stunning, and the performances from Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers were excellent. I’m excited to see if this movie grows more love over time. I wonder if we will see this movie fall under the sleeper hit category. There are so many pieces to this film that are well done; if we overlook the quick ending, we can start appreciating the film for what it truly is. A movie that shows the “cult-like” behaviors within professional sports.