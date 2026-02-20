Why the BookTok girlies are losing it over “Wuthering Heights”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be real: for those of us who love a good romance novel, “Wuthering Heights” was quite a hit. I mean, the yearning…what’s not to love? The movie was a fast-paced, swoon-worthy and shocking romance that kept us on our toes until the very end (not to mention Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie play the main characters).

WARNING: MOVIE SPOILERS!

Okay, let’s break this down…

Cathy’s father takes in a young, scared little boy, and Cathy quickly takes to him. She calls him “Heathcliff” and reminds us many times she takes credit for the name. They instantly become the best of friends and are there for each other no matter what. As they grow older, we can instantly see the love Heathcliff holds for Cathy. He looks at her like she’s the only thing that brings him joy in life, and that quite literally might be a true friends to lovers story Iif you ask me).

Eventually, we start to see hints that Cathy feels the same. For those of you that have seen it, you know what I’m referring to. Unfortunately, Cathy is presented with a man with financial and emotional stability that isn’t Heathcliff (tempting, I know). She agrees to marry knowing she cannot afford to say no, but all she really wants is Heathcliff. This sends Heathcliff spiraling and ends up sending him off to who knows where. Cathy grieves his missing presence, even though she’s now “happily” married to the financial and emotionally stable man, Mr. Linton. Safe to say Cathy doesn’t do well being apart from Heathcliff.

So, what makes this movie so special? Well, Heathcliff comes back and he doesn’t ever stop pursuing Cathy. Of course, a kiss or two is thrown in there (and more I can’t disclose), but he never stops looking at her in ways you could only read in a book. He understands her more than anyone in the world and wants nothing more than to be with her. Cathy would’ve done anything to be with Heathcliff too, but she was practically forced to marry Mr. Linton to stay alive and is later in a position she definitely can’t get out of. Cathy and Heathcliff had by far the most gut-wrenchingly beautiful love I’ve seen in a long time. When I say gut-wrenching, I mean it. Cathy never got the chance to hear Heathcliff come back a second time and tell her he loves her. From beginning to end, the two absolutely steal your heart, and practically stomp on it at the end.

From the cinematography to the costumes and soundtrack, this movie was breathtaking. It checked off everything a BookTok girl could ever want. However, for Brontë readers, the movie might not exactly have lived up to expectations like it did for us who melt for a whimsy storyline.