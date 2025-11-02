Why Studying Philosophy Makes You Cool

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While many people think of philosophy as simply “questioning everything,” truly studying it goes far beyond that, it deepens your understanding of the world and, honestly, makes you a lot cooler and smarter. Most people have not and will never study philosophy on more than a simplistic basis, and by studying philosophy, especially in college, we can expand our minds to a plethora of new ideas and ways of thinking. Let’s dive in.

Studying philosophy makes you better at arguing. An argument does not always have to be an aggressive or heated discussion between people but instead can be a type of argument in which you are trying to get a point across to someone who cannot see your side. For example, imagine you are trying to explain to your mom why getting frozen pizza for dinner is a good idea because it will be baked faster than making lasagna from scratch. In this everyday scenario, you are already using reasoning: if the goal is to eat sooner, and frozen pizza cooks faster, then choosing pizza is the most logical option. In learning philosophy, we learn to use logic to prove that if the premises are true, then the conclusion we make must also be true; this same form will follow in the arguments we try to prove in real life. By understanding the formats of logic and knowing how to make valid arguments, you can in turn start ensuring your point is true and gets proven correctly to those around you every time!

Further, in understanding philosophy, we learn to understand the world around us in ways different from those who do not study philosophy. For example, using critical thinking skills, we learn to question what is said to us and around us and spot contradictions and think extremely deeply, without any mental strain. You might, for instance, notice a politician making a claim that sounds convincing but realize their reasoning is flawed or their evidence weak, something philosophy trains you to detect. Some may assume philosophy to be difficult, arbitrary, and unnecessary, but when you notice yourself beginning to think more clearly, you can see the value that comes with the study. By questioning our surroundings, philosophers begin to understand people and the world better, by connecting patterns and learning ethics to examine what may be morally right or wrong and why.

Studying philosophy is not only beneficial for yourself but also for the purpose of creating more harmony in society in which people are critical and forward thinkers!