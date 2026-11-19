This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

November 20th brings us back into the arena for another round of the Hunger Games. Sunrise on the Reaping (2025) — the newest addition to the hit franchise — brings us back in time to the origin of everyone’s favorite mentor, Haymitch Abernathy. With the announcement of both the novel and film adaptation on the same day, fans have been patiently waiting since June of 2024 for this release. Whether you’re a long-standing Hunger Games fan, or you’re getting into the movie with no context, here is everything you need to know before hitting the theaters.

As I mentioned before, Sunrise on the Reaping (2025) focuses on the life of Haymitch Abernathy — Katniss and Peeta’s mentor in the original trilogy. When fans were introduced to the character, Haymitch made a lasting impression by drunkenly falling off the stage. What started as someone distancing himself from the protagonists ended up being one of the only people Katniss could trust.

As the only living victor of the Hunger Games at the time, Haymitch had all the reasons to push them away. He was a depressed alcoholic filled with grief, trauma and the impossible task of preparing kids ages 12-18 for the untimely and brutal deaths. But who was Haymitch before the games? How did they change everything about him? What makes Haymitch the character we know him as today?

What We Know Before Sunrise on the Reaping (2025)

24 years before the first novel takes place, Haymitch was a 16 year old boy selected to represent District 12 in the annual Hunger Games. Only this year was a little different. Haymitch’s game was the second Quarter Quell — a version of the games that happens every 25 years that put new challenges into play. In his year, the game saw double the tributes. Instead of the traditional two per district, Haymitch became one of 48 total tributes competing in the games to be the sole victor.

While Collins shied away from explaining Haymitch’s games in detail during the original trilogy, she did give fans the slightest taste of what was in store. During Catching Fire (2009) as Katniss and Peeta are studying the previous victors and their future opponents, they end up watching moments from Haymitch’s games and mention a stunt that Haymitch pulled. A stunt that mirrors their own in the rebellion against President Snow and the Capitol. But, it isn’t until the third installment of the series — Mockingjay (2010) — the price that he paid for his rebellion. He explains that he became the example for every tribute to stay in line. That even though he won the games, two weeks later, he lost everything because of President Snow. His mother, brother, and “his girl.”

The story of Sunrise on the Reaping (2025) explores what act of rebellion shaped who Haymitch was when he first meets Katniss. With familiar characters reemerging into the series, fans excitedly wait for the new games to begin.